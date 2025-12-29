Power outages on December 29: DTEK published schedules for two regions and Kyiv

On Monday, December 29, power outages will continue in Ukraine due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on the energy sector. In particular, they will affect Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Details

These will be the power outages in the right-bank districts of Kyiv.

Power outages in Kyiv region will be as follows:

And this is what the outage schedules look like in Dnipropetrovsk region:

However, the schedules may change. In such cases, DTEK will inform users on Telegram and on the company's website.

Recall

Ukrenergo reported that on December 29, hourly outage schedules and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine.