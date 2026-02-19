SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source

The SBU staged a spectacular "bavovna" (explosion) at the Velikolukskaya oil depot in the Pskov region; anti-drone nets did not help the enemy, a UNN source reported.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, "tonight, drones from the SBU's 'Alpha' Special Operations Center successfully struck the Velikolukskaya oil depot in the Pskov region, almost 500 km from the state border of Ukraine."

Local Telegram channels report that at least four explosions were recorded at the oil depot, after which a large-scale fire broke out. Employees of neighboring enterprises were massively evacuated. Anti-drone nets were stretched over the fuel tanks, but they did not stop the SBU drones, the source indicated.

The Velikolukskaya oil depot belongs to the company LLC "Pskovnefteprodukt". It stores diesel fuel, gasoline, and other petroleum products.

"The SBU continues to methodically work on facilities that supply the Russian army with fuel. The destruction of oil depots directly affects the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations, advance, and transfer reserves. Such operations are an element of the systemic weakening of Russia's military potential," an informed source in the SBU reported.

SBU drones hit Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia for the second time - source