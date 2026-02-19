$43.290.03
09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

The SBU staged a spectacular "bavovna" (explosion) at the Velikolukskaya oil depot in the Pskov region; the enemy's anti-drone nets did not help.

SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source

The SBU staged a spectacular "bavovna" (explosion) at the Velikolukskaya oil depot in the Pskov region; anti-drone nets did not help the enemy, a UNN source reported.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, "tonight, drones from the SBU's 'Alpha' Special Operations Center successfully struck the Velikolukskaya oil depot in the Pskov region, almost 500 km from the state border of Ukraine."

Local Telegram channels report that at least four explosions were recorded at the oil depot, after which a large-scale fire broke out. Employees of neighboring enterprises were massively evacuated. Anti-drone nets were stretched over the fuel tanks, but they did not stop the SBU drones, the source indicated.

The Velikolukskaya oil depot belongs to the company LLC "Pskovnefteprodukt". It stores diesel fuel, gasoline, and other petroleum products.

"The SBU continues to methodically work on facilities that supply the Russian army with fuel. The destruction of oil depots directly affects the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations, advance, and transfer reserves. Such operations are an element of the systemic weakening of Russia's military potential," an informed source in the SBU reported.

SBU drones hit Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia for the second time - source17.02.26, 13:41 • 4006 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

