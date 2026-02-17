SBU drones hit Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia for the second time - source

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 6616 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 14468 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 26617 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 38070 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 47154 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 36417 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 58242 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 33710 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 64439 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27814 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
2.6m/s
68%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – ReutersFebruary 17, 04:45 AM • 16431 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 13457 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 13760 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meeting06:12 AM • 11815 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine06:14 AM • 13708 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 7998 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 28611 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 38875 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 58243 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 64440 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Musician
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 1588 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 1782 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 20504 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 18265 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 20956 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
WhatsApp
Facebook

SBU drones hit Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia for the second time - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai for the second time in a month. As a result of the attack, a fire was recorded at the oil transshipment complex.

SBU drones hit Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia for the second time - source

SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai for the second time, UNN sources reported.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, "drones of the SBU's 'Alpha' Special Operations Center have struck the infrastructure of the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai for the second time in the last month."

This port is one of the largest in the Black Sea region and provides transshipment of oil, gas, and ammonia. Its tank farm for storing petroleum products and liquefied gas exceeds 1 million cubic meters.

At night, local residents wrote on social media about a series of explosions. As a result of the drone attack, a fire was recorded at the oil transshipment complex, the source indicated.

The previous attack on the terminal occurred on January 22 of this year. At that time, SBU drones damaged technological pipelines at the berths and a number of tanks with vacuum gas oil and fuel oil. The estimated damage amounted to about 50 million US dollars.

SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million22.01.26, 18:54 • 56658 views

"The SBU systematically targets facilities that bring significant profits to the Russian budget, which are then directed to the war. This includes energy and export infrastructure, without which it is more difficult for the enemy to finance hostilities and maintain its logistics," an informed source in the Security Service reported.

General Staff confirms damage to Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai17.02.26, 12:38 • 1872 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine