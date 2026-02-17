SBU drones hit Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia for the second time - source

SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai for the second time, UNN sources reported.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, "drones of the SBU's 'Alpha' Special Operations Center have struck the infrastructure of the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai for the second time in the last month."

This port is one of the largest in the Black Sea region and provides transshipment of oil, gas, and ammonia. Its tank farm for storing petroleum products and liquefied gas exceeds 1 million cubic meters.

At night, local residents wrote on social media about a series of explosions. As a result of the drone attack, a fire was recorded at the oil transshipment complex, the source indicated.

The previous attack on the terminal occurred on January 22 of this year. At that time, SBU drones damaged technological pipelines at the berths and a number of tanks with vacuum gas oil and fuel oil. The estimated damage amounted to about 50 million US dollars.

"The SBU systematically targets facilities that bring significant profits to the Russian budget, which are then directed to the war. This includes energy and export infrastructure, without which it is more difficult for the enemy to finance hostilities and maintain its logistics," an informed source in the Security Service reported.

