SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million

Drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center attacked the infrastructure of the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. This port is one of the largest in the Black Sea region and provides transshipment of oil, gas, and ammonia. Its tank farm for storing petroleum products and liquefied gas amounts to more than 1 million cubic meters. - the report says.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, as a result of the attack, technological pipelines at the berths were damaged. A number of tanks with vacuum gas oil and fuel oil tanks were also damaged. Damage to shut-off valves was recorded in them, which led to a leak of petroleum products with subsequent ignition. The total area of the fire was about 7 thousand m².

The estimated damage, according to preliminary estimates, is about 50 million US dollars.