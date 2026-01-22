SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
04:54 PM • 226 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 3330 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 8512 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 11479 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 14369 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 26882 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 14857 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 15586 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17844 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 22168 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump forced Putin to the negotiating table - NATO Secretary GeneralJanuary 22, 07:46 AM • 6738 views
A story of love, loyalty, and strength of spirit: a severely wounded soldier married his girlfriend at the Shalimov CenterPhotoJanuary 22, 08:25 AM • 4982 views
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced detailsJanuary 22, 09:30 AM • 4254 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 17931 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 7704 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 286 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 7876 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 26876 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 18001 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 73149 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Mykhailo Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
Davos
United States
Greenland
Germany
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 24852 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 21836 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 23399 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 65193 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 41091 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

SBU drones struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal, damaging tanks and pipelines. This led to an oil spill, a large-scale fire, and damages amounting to $50 million.

SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million

SBU drones attacked the infrastructure of the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. According to UNN sources in the SBU, a number of tanks with vacuum gas oil and fuel oil tanks were damaged, which led to an oil spill and a large-scale fire.

Drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center attacked the infrastructure of the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. This port is one of the largest in the Black Sea region and provides transshipment of oil, gas, and ammonia. Its tank farm for storing petroleum products and liquefied gas amounts to more than 1 million cubic meters.

- the report says.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, as a result of the attack, technological pipelines at the berths were damaged. A number of tanks with vacuum gas oil and fuel oil tanks were also damaged. Damage to shut-off valves was recorded in them, which led to a leak of petroleum products with subsequent ignition. The total area of the fire was about 7 thousand m².

Before the submarine's destruction in Novorossiysk, the SBU hit the Il-38N maritime reconnaissance aircraft: new details of the unique special operation23.12.25, 20:23 • 3997 views

The estimated damage, according to preliminary estimates, is about 50 million US dollars.

The SBU continues to systematically strike at key energy and export arteries of the Russian Federation, which provide funds to the aggressor country's budget and directly finance the war against Ukraine. The defeat of such facilities is critical for weakening the enemy's economic and logistical capabilities.

- an informed source in the Security Service reported.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Black Sea
Ukraine