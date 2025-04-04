The US is awaiting Dmitriev's report to Putin on the meeting with Witkoff regarding negotiations on Ukraine. American officials are disappointed with the slow progress of negotiations on the part of Moscow.
As of 04. 04.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of them with 26 Kalibr cruise missiles.
The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported a threat of attack by strike drones. The Air Force recorded an enemy UAV in the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.
Rustem Umerov declared more than UAH 1. 6 million in salary in his declaration for 2024. His wife received UAH 1.8 million, and he also has an apartment in the USA.
The Ukrainian Navy stated that Ukraine will respond to Russia's violation of the ceasefire in the Black Sea. It is important for Kyiv to stop shelling the infrastructure of ports and ensure the safety of the grain corridor.
Dmytro Pletenchuk denied information that Ukraine received the coordinates of the cruiser "moskva" from the United States. He emphasized that the operation was planned exclusively by the Ukrainian Navy.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.
US Vice President JD Vance announced a ceasefire in energy infrastructure and progress on a deal for safe navigation in the Black Sea. The US seeks a truce by Easter.
The Romanian Defense Council has approved a plan to increase the number of small warships to strengthen its position in the Black Sea and on NATO's eastern flank. The country plans to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.
The Kremlin said that Russia reserves the right not to comply with the moratorium on shelling energy facilities if Ukraine violates it. Since March 18, the Russian Federation has shelled at least 8 objects.
Erdogan spoke with Putin about the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. The resumption of the grain initiative and Turkey's readiness for peace talks were discussed.
The occupiers attacked the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, with "Shahed"-type drones. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out at a warehouse facility, but fortunately, no one was injured.
Greece will agree to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine only on the condition of a ceasefire, no deployment on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the presence of a clear exit strategy.
According to Bratchuk, the real goal of Russia in the negotiations is to return the Black Sea Fleet to Crimea. The successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea forced the Russian Federation to close the fleet in Novorossiysk.
The EU will not lift sanctions until Russia stops its aggression in Ukraine and withdraws its troops. The US may demand that the EU lift restrictions on Russian agricultural structures.
The President stated that Ukraine is fighting for control of the Black Sea, and the Russian fleet is either at the bottom or in hiding. Russia is trying to seize control of the food corridor.
The President of Ukraine stated that Russia is trying to include additional conditions in the agreement on silence at sea. He added that pressure on Russia is needed to end the war.
Emmanuel Macron announced a crucial stage in ending Russia's war against Ukraine. He supported Trump's initiative to reduce hostilities and stressed that Russia is not showing a desire for peace.
At the meeting in Riyadh, Ukraine and the US discussed a comprehensive ceasefire, especially regarding energy facilities and the Black Sea. Territorial concessions were not discussed.
Ukraine and the United States have recorded eight attacks on energy infrastructure since March 18. The parties believe that a truce in the energy sector came on March 25.
European officials believe Trump will face a difficult decision regarding the war in Ukraine. Putin demands the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire.