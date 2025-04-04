$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15708 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28678 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64764 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213808 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122606 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391887 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310762 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131860 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213808 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391887 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254345 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310762 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3102 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14199 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45397 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72103 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57194 views
Meeting of US and Russian negotiators in Washington: White House expects Dmitriev's report to Putin - Bloomberg

The US is awaiting Dmitriev's report to Putin on the meeting with Witkoff regarding negotiations on Ukraine. American officials are disappointed with the slow progress of negotiations on the part of Moscow.

War • April 4, 04:11 AM • 3870 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

As of 04. 04.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of them with 26 Kalibr cruise missiles.

War • April 4, 03:45 AM • 3178 views

Mobile Phone Day and World Party Day: What else can be celebrated today

April 3 is Mobile Phone Day, Barcode Day, World Party Day, and Aquatic Animal Day. Today is also the Day of Remembrance of Nikita the Confessor and the name day of Nikita, Ivan, and Theodosia.

Society • April 3, 03:20 AM • 5462 views

In the Mediterranean Sea, 3 enemy ships with 26 Kalibr missiles on board are on duty

In the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, there are four enemy ships. Three of them are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, capable of launching up to 26 missiles.

War • April 3, 03:16 AM • 5472 views

In the Black and Mediterranean Seas, Russian ships with "Caliber" missiles on board are on duty

In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships with "Caliber" missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, three of which have 26 missiles. The aggressor violates agreements by turning off identification systems.

War • April 2, 03:43 AM • 11448 views

Odesa and the region are under threat of attack by strike drones - OVA

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported a threat of attack by strike drones. The Air Force recorded an enemy UAV in the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.

War • April 1, 09:51 PM • 10604 views

In the Black Sea, two Russian ships with "Calibers": up to eight missiles are ready

Two Russian ships capable of launching up to eight Kalibr missiles have been recorded in the Black Sea. There are also three aggressor ships with 26 missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.

War • April 1, 03:22 AM • 16036 views

Umerov declared more than UAH 1.6 million in salary and his wife's rent of an apartment in the USA

Rustem Umerov declared more than UAH 1. 6 million in salary in his declaration for 2024. His wife received UAH 1.8 million, and he also has an apartment in the USA.

Economy • March 31, 02:18 PM • 39001 views

Russian ships are on duty in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a missile strike

There are 2 enemy ships with "Caliber" missiles in the Black Sea. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, 3 of which are carriers of cruise missiles with a salvo of up to 26 missiles.

War • March 31, 04:38 AM • 13805 views

What will Ukraine do if Russia violates the ceasefire in the Black Sea: the answer of the Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy stated that Ukraine will respond to Russia's violation of the ceasefire in the Black Sea. It is important for Kyiv to stop shelling the infrastructure of ports and ensure the safety of the grain corridor.

War • March 30, 10:16 PM • 13729 views

Ukrainian Navy: Ukraine should not have had to obtain permission to destroy the cruiser "moskva"

Dmytro Pletenchuk denied information that Ukraine received the coordinates of the cruiser "moskva" from the United States. He emphasized that the operation was planned exclusively by the Ukrainian Navy.

War • March 30, 04:51 PM • 61330 views

"You can talk as much as you want in the US that "the ceasefire is working," denying reality": head of CCD indicated the Russian attacks

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.

War • March 29, 02:13 PM • 136147 views

Ceasefire in the Black Sea trade sector is "almost achieved," according to the US Vice President

US Vice President JD Vance announced a ceasefire in energy infrastructure and progress on a deal for safe navigation in the Black Sea. The US seeks a truce by Easter.

War • March 29, 11:59 AM • 33536 views

Danger from the sea: Russia holds 2 missile carriers

In the Black Sea, there are two enemy ships on combat duty, carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. There are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

War • March 29, 04:46 AM • 15879 views

Romania wants to strengthen NATO's position in the Black Sea

The Romanian Defense Council has approved a plan to increase the number of small warships to strengthen its position in the Black Sea and on NATO's eastern flank. The country plans to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP.

War • March 29, 12:25 AM • 35362 views

Zelensky: the agreement on silence at sea should cover Odesa and Mykolaiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.

War • March 28, 06:47 PM • 42989 views

The Kremlin came up with an excuse to reserve the right to violate the moratorium on shelling

The Kremlin said that Russia reserves the right not to comply with the moratorium on shelling energy facilities if Ukraine violates it. Since March 18, the Russian Federation has shelled at least 8 objects.

War • March 28, 12:18 PM • 32471 views

Erdogan and Putin discussed the possibility of restoring the "Black Sea Initiative" by telephone

Erdogan spoke with Putin about the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. The resumption of the grain initiative and Turkey's readiness for peace talks were discussed.

News of the World • March 28, 11:55 AM • 24014 views

In the Black Sea, there is one ship with "Calibers", and in the Mediterranean, there are four

In the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship with "Kalibr" missiles, and in the Mediterranean Sea, there are four Russian ships, three of which are carriers of "Kalibrs" with 26 missiles. There are no enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov.

War • March 28, 04:45 AM • 26979 views

russia attacked Mykolaiv region with kamikaze drones: a fire broke out

The occupiers attacked the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, with "Shahed"-type drones. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out at a warehouse facility, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Society • March 28, 12:34 AM • 20688 views

Greece has named the conditions for sending its peacekeepers to Ukraine: what Athens is guided by

Greece will agree to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine only on the condition of a ceasefire, no deployment on the territory of the Russian Federation, and the presence of a clear exit strategy.

Politics • March 27, 12:17 PM • 21944 views

Speaker of the UDA "South": the main goal of the Russian Federation in negotiations on a maritime truce is to return the fleet to Crimea

According to Bratchuk, the real goal of Russia in the negotiations is to return the Black Sea Fleet to Crimea. The successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea forced the Russian Federation to close the fleet in Novorossiysk.

War • March 27, 06:07 AM • 32452 views

There is an enemy ship with missiles in the Black Sea, and four in the Mediterranean

The Naval Forces of Ukraine report the presence of enemy ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. The total salvo of cruise missiles can reach 26 units.

War • March 27, 05:06 AM • 27576 views

The European Union is likely to maintain sanctions against Russia despite the Kremlin's demands - ISW

The EU will not lift sanctions until Russia stops its aggression in Ukraine and withdraws its troops. The US may demand that the EU lift restrictions on Russian agricultural structures.

War • March 27, 04:04 AM • 32660 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine controls the situation in the Black Sea, part of the Russian fleet is at the bottom

The President stated that Ukraine is fighting for control of the Black Sea, and the Russian fleet is either at the bottom or in hiding. Russia is trying to seize control of the food corridor.

War • March 27, 03:47 AM • 27789 views

The situation with the silence at sea remains difficult, as Russia is trying to add some additional conditions to the agreements - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine stated that Russia is trying to include additional conditions in the agreement on silence at sea. He added that pressure on Russia is needed to end the war.

War • March 26, 07:29 PM • 26592 views

We are at a crucial stage in ending the Russian Federation's war of aggression – Macron

Emmanuel Macron announced a crucial stage in ending Russia's war against Ukraine. He supported Trump's initiative to reduce hostilities and stressed that Russia is not showing a desire for peace.

War • March 26, 07:00 PM • 24788 views

No talk of territorial concessions: Palisa on technical consultations in Riyadh

At the meeting in Riyadh, Ukraine and the US discussed a comprehensive ceasefire, especially regarding energy facilities and the Black Sea. Territorial concessions were not discussed.

War • March 26, 03:40 PM • 29808 views

Since March 18, at least eight energy infrastructure facilities have been shelled by the Russian Federation – Zhovkva

Ukraine and the United States have recorded eight attacks on energy infrastructure since March 18. The parties believe that a truce in the energy sector came on March 25.

Economy • March 26, 03:31 PM • 28402 views

Europe sees Putin forcing Trump into a tough choice on Ukraine - Bloomberg

European officials believe Trump will face a difficult decision regarding the war in Ukraine. Putin demands the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire.

War • March 26, 12:00 PM • 32351 views