May indicate the beginning of a large-scale environmental catastrophe: over 600 methane emission points recorded off the coast of occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

Over 600 active methane emission points have been recorded off the coast of occupied Crimea, which may indicate the beginning of a large-scale environmental catastrophe. This is due to the technogenic activities of the Russian Federation, which lead to the depressurization of bottom layers and the degradation of the seabed.

Over 600 active methane emission points have been recorded off the coast of occupied Crimea – an indicator that could signal the beginning of a large-scale environmental catastrophe in the Black Sea. Another 350 such seeps have been recorded in the coastal zone of the Caucasus, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

As reported by the Center, some of the emissions were recorded at depths of up to 725 meters in the form of gas hydrates – crystalline structures that, under certain conditions, can uncontrollably collapse, releasing gigantic volumes of greenhouse gases.

The sharp increase in the number of methane seeps is directly related to the man-made activities of the Russian Federation on the occupied peninsula. This includes offshore drilling for oil and gas production, the construction of military facilities on the coast, and regular naval exercises using explosive devices and heavy equipment.

- stated in the message.

According to CNS sources, the highest concentration of active methane emissions has been recorded in the area of Cape Fiolent, Sevastopol Bay, and the Kerch Strait – precisely where, for the past six months, the occupiers have been conducting intensive drilling of the marine shelf, disguising it as "geological exploration." Scientific groups that recorded excessive emissions were ordered to "refrain from public comments" after some of the data became publicly available.

In occupied Crimea, after the tanker accident, it was decided to store oil products on the territory of the former nuclear power plant27.12.24, 17:20 • 21340 views

Such actions lead to the depressurization of bottom layers, degradation of the seabed, and uncontrolled release of methane, which retains heat 25 times more effectively than carbon dioxide. In the event of further destabilization of the layers, a chain effect of explosive emissions is possible, which will lead to a decrease in oxygen levels in the water and mass death of marine organisms.

- the report says.

Experts warn: if the process is not stopped, the Black Sea may lose its ability to naturally recover. Its deep-water part will become a dead zone, and a wave of methane, raised by explosions or tectonic shifts, will have consequences even for the coastal ecosystems of Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria.

Under the guise of "resource development," the Russian Federation is turning the Black Sea into a zone of man-made risk, where military interests take precedence over environmental safety. According to CNS analysts, this situation is further confirmation that the Kremlin's occupation policy destroys not only people but also nature, leaving behind scorched earth and a dead sea.

More than 4 km of coastline in occupied Crimea polluted with oil as a result of a tanker accident02.01.25, 17:28 • 25934 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Sevastopol Bay
Black Sea
Bulgaria
Crimea
Romania
Turkey