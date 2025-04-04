On May 17, a number of military facilities of the aggressor state in Novorossiysk, Tuapse in Russia and the temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea were damaged as a result of joint actions by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine.
russians set up booby traps and barriers in Sevastopol Bay in an attempt to protect their fleet from Ukrainian kamikaze drones in
occupied Crimea.
russians are constantly changing the location of their warships, hiding them among supply vessels and changing tactics to mislead
Ukrainian forces due to the reduced air defense capabilities in Crimea.
Explosions occurred in occupied Dzhankoy, Crimea, and traffic on the Crimean bridge was blocked twice.
An air raid alert was declared in Sevastopol, and traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily blocked.
Several explosions occurred in the center of Sevastopol, and smoke was observed over Sevastopol Bay, although its cause is
currently unknown.
A small missile ship of Project 22800 "Karakurt" entered Sevastopol Bay in occupied Crimea, reports the ATES guerrilla movement.
The first personalized maritime drone "Avdiivka", manufactured by the SBU with the assistance of UNITED24, capable of carrying
more than a ton of combat payload and covering more than 1000 km, was presented.
Ukrainian naval drones that sink Russian warships have become more lethal because they are armed with larger warheads and have a
longer range to hit targets.
The Russians withdrew a large landing ship covered in camouflage netting from a dry dock in Sevastopol.
Russia is attempting to protect logistical routes in occupied Crimea by using civilian vehicles as cover, as well as covering
strategic sections near Sevastopol with air defence systems and also to cover strategic sections near Sevastopol with air defence
systems.