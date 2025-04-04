$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12990 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22806 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61482 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208464 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119695 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387397 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307564 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213210 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243951 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254965 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

"Cotton will find you everywhere": SBU and GUR hit important targets in Sevastopol, Tuapse and Novorossiysk

On May 17, a number of military facilities of the aggressor state in Novorossiysk, Tuapse in Russia and the temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea were damaged as a result of joint actions by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine.

War • May 17, 09:58 AM • 15441 views

To protect against Ukrainian drones: russians set up boom barriers across Sevastopol Bay

russians set up booby traps and barriers in Sevastopol Bay in an attempt to protect their fleet from Ukrainian kamikaze drones in occupied Crimea.

War • May 13, 05:31 PM • 21963 views

Pletenchuk: russians are constantly changing the locations of their ships, trying to mislead the Ukrainian Armed Forces

russians are constantly changing the location of their warships, hiding them among supply vessels and changing tactics to mislead Ukrainian forces due to the reduced air defense capabilities in Crimea.

War • May 3, 12:04 PM • 20984 views

Explosions in occupied Dzhankoy, Crimean bridge closed again

Explosions occurred in occupied Dzhankoy, Crimea, and traffic on the Crimean bridge was blocked twice.

War • April 15, 12:58 PM • 112044 views

Air alert announced in Sevastopol, traffic on Crimean bridge blocked

An air raid alert was declared in Sevastopol, and traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily blocked.

War • April 15, 08:35 AM • 14683 views

Explosions reported in the center of occupied Sevastopol, smoke curtain over Sevastopol Bay

Several explosions occurred in the center of Sevastopol, and smoke was observed over Sevastopol Bay, although its cause is currently unknown.

War • April 15, 05:46 AM • 103782 views

A small missile ship "Karakurt" was spotted entering Sevastopol Bay - guerrillas

A small missile ship of Project 22800 "Karakurt" entered Sevastopol Bay in occupied Crimea, reports the ATES guerrilla movement.

War • March 27, 03:45 PM • 25044 views

New Sea Baby maritime drone presented in Ukraine after fundraising: can carry more than a ton of payload

The first personalized maritime drone "Avdiivka", manufactured by the SBU with the assistance of UNITED24, capable of carrying more than a ton of combat payload and covering more than 1000 km, was presented.

War • March 6, 12:54 PM • 26738 views

Lukashevich on the latest modernization of "Sea Babies": range of over 950 km and new powerful warheads

Ukrainian naval drones that sink Russian warships have become more lethal because they are armed with larger warheads and have a longer range to hit targets.

War • March 1, 10:21 PM • 31084 views

In Sevastopol, a large landing ship covered with a camouflage net was taken out of the dock

The Russians withdrew a large landing ship covered in camouflage netting from a dry dock in Sevastopol.

War • February 22, 03:29 PM • 26860 views

In Crimea, the occupier is trying to protect the logistics of supplying "Kalibr" and drones - Humeniuk

Russia is attempting to protect logistical routes in occupied Crimea by using civilian vehicles as cover, as well as covering strategic sections near Sevastopol with air defence systems and also to cover strategic sections near Sevastopol with air defence systems.

War • January 30, 07:40 AM • 23616 views