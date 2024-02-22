In Sevastopol, a large landing ship covered with a camouflage net was taken out of the dock

The Russians withdrew a large landing ship from the dry dock in Sevastopol, which was covered with a camouflage net, reports the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN writes.

A large amphibious assault ship was brought out of the dock in Sevastopol, its cabin covered with a camouflage net. It was moored at berth 14 on the northern shore of Sevastopol Bay - the statement said.

What is hidden under the camouflage net is unknown.

Earlier , UNN reported that a large Project 775 landing ship was spotted in the Southern Bay of Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

