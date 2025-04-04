Puerto Rico

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12909 views

06:32 PM • 22672 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61402 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208318 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119622 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387263 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307465 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213192 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243941 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254961 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127219 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208318 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387263 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252117 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307465 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 926 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12137 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41790 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69923 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55828 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Puerto Rico

JetBlue passenger opens emergency exit of plane due to quarrel with girlfriend

At the Boston airport, a passenger on a JetBlue flight opened the emergency exit door and deployed an emergency slide on the runway. The incident occurred after a quarrel between the man and his girlfriend, and he was detained by police for questioning.

News of the World • January 8, 07:49 AM • 20342 views

Large-scale blackout in Puerto Rico: the island celebrates the New Year without electricity

87% of Puerto Rico's residents were left without electricity due to a large-scale power outage. It may take up to 48 hours to restore power, with priority given to critical facilities.

News of the World • January 1, 02:29 AM • 24641 views

The world welcomes the New Year (photos)

Countries around the world have begun celebrating the New Year 2025. In Dubai, a grand fireworks display was held near the Burj Khalifa, in Damascus they are also celebrating, and in Puerto Rico there was a massive power outage.

News of the World • December 31, 10:00 PM • 106633 views

Donald Trump held a campaign rally in a garbage truck

Donald Trump organized a campaign event in the cab of a garbage truck in Wisconsin. It was a reaction to Biden's statement that allegedly called Trump's supporters “trash.

News of the World • October 31, 01:37 AM • 37010 views

Did Biden call Trump supporters “garbage”? The scandal is gaining momentum

Biden's comment about “garbage” to Trump supporters caused a political scandal. The White House is trying to explain that the president was only criticizing a comedian who insulted Puerto Rico.

News of the World • October 30, 08:17 AM • 15490 views

Hurricane Ernesto turns into a tropical storm off Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda. The storm has caused power and water outages in the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen near Newfoundland.

News of the World • August 19, 03:50 AM • 21892 views

Puerto Rico declares a state of emergency in the healthcare sector

Puerto Rico has declared a public health emergency due to a significant increase in dengue cases - 549 cases have been reported since the beginning of the year, which poses a threat to the island's healthcare system.

Health • March 27, 11:47 PM • 32451 views

WSJ: Kremlin agents are getting bolder abroad and killing Russian defectors

Russian agents are becoming bolder abroad and may be behind high-profile assassinations of Russian defectors, such as the pilot who was shot dead in Spain after he hijacked a Russian helicopter for Ukraine.

War • March 3, 10:08 PM • 40596 views

A man dies on a beach in Mexico during an emergency landing of a plane with paratroopers

A plane with four Canadian paratroopers was forced to make an emergency landing on a Mexican beach, killing a 62-year-old man and injuring people on board.

News of the World • February 12, 04:10 PM • 22245 views