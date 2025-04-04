At the Boston airport, a passenger on a JetBlue flight opened the emergency exit door and deployed an emergency slide on the
runway. The incident occurred after a quarrel between the man and his girlfriend, and he was detained by police for questioning.
87% of Puerto Rico's residents were left without electricity due to a large-scale power outage. It may take up to 48 hours to
restore power, with priority given to critical facilities.
Countries around the world have begun celebrating the New Year 2025. In Dubai, a grand fireworks display was held near the Burj
Khalifa, in Damascus they are also celebrating, and in Puerto Rico there was a massive power outage.
Donald Trump organized a campaign event in the cab of a garbage truck in Wisconsin. It was a reaction to Biden's statement that
allegedly called Trump's supporters “trash.
Biden's comment about “garbage” to Trump supporters caused a political scandal. The White House is trying to explain that the
president was only criticizing a comedian who insulted Puerto Rico.
Hurricane Ernesto has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda. The storm has caused power and water outages in
the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen near Newfoundland.
Puerto Rico has declared a public health emergency due to a significant increase in dengue cases - 549 cases have been reported
since the beginning of the year, which poses a threat to the island's healthcare system.
Russian agents are becoming bolder abroad and may be behind high-profile assassinations of Russian defectors, such as the pilot
who was shot dead in Spain after he hijacked a Russian helicopter for Ukraine.
A plane with four Canadian paratroopers was forced to make an emergency landing on a Mexican beach, killing a 62-year-old man and
injuring people on board.