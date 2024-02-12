A man dies on a beach in Mexico during an emergency landing of a plane with paratroopers

A plane carrying four Canadian paratroopers made an emergency landing on a beach in Oaxaca state in southern Mexico on Sunday, the state's civil defense department said, killing a 62-year-old man who was on the beach at the time, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The plane was forced to land on a densely populated section of Bacocho Beach in the popular Pacific resort city of Puerto Escondido, the agency said in a statement, adding that the victim's wife, who was on the beach with him, was not injured.

Footage from Puerto Global shows a damaged airplane crashing into a turtle rescue center on the beach.

The civil defense statement did not provide details about the landing or the identities of those involved, noting that the investigation was ongoing. According to the agency, no one else on the beach was injured.

Those on board, including four Canadian skydivers aged 35 to 60 and a 40-year-old Mexican, were taken off the plane and taken for treatment, the statement said, adding that they were in stable condition.

The state governor, Salomon Hara, said in a message on X that resources were being mobilized to help the wounded on the plane.

"We provide all the necessary support to the family of the deceased and will accompany them in the face of irreparable loss," he said.