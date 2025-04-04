The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.
According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.
New US tariffs will lead to a 0. 4% reduction in Poland's GDP, which amounts to more than EUR 236 million. Duda called it a blow from an ally.
The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed a joint action plan against trade restrictions imposed by the United States. Carney announced his intention to fight unfair actions.
Trump introduced tariffs for almost all countries but Russia. The White House explained this by saying that US sanctions already make significant trade with Russia impossible.
Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to improve the US economy and security. From April 5, 2025, a 10% base tariff will be introduced on imports, except for Canada and Mexico.
The Trump administration is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and empty aluminum cans from April 4. This decision will affect beer imports of $7.5 billion, where Mexico is the leader.
Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.
The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed strengthening trade and investment amid threats from the United States. Both countries seek to maintain economic stability in the face of possible tariff restrictions.
The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
Tesla can easily adapt to the new 25% car duties, as the company is less dependent on foreign components. Tesla shares rose as other automakers' shares fell.
The euro weakened by 0. 07% to $1.0747, reaching a three-week low. The reason is the introduction by the US of a 25% duty on car imports, which caused concern among investors.
South Korean partners are considering financing the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary, worth UAH 1. 2 billion. The modernization will improve the treatment and ensure the reliability of outdated facilities.
The murderer of 23 people in a Walmart store is offered to plead guilty. This will avoid the death penalty and get a life sentence, the decision was supported by the majority of the victims' families.
The White House plans to introduce mutual tariffs from April 2, but their effect may be narrowed. Mexico, Russia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam may be affected.
In April 2025, magnetic storms of varying intensity are expected, especially in the second half of the month. The most powerful storms are predicted for April 12, 25 and 26.
Trump's actions are influencing international politics, raising concerns in Ukraine regarding support. Initial decisions included personnel changes and the cancellation of some of Biden's decisions.
Mexico City authorities have compromised by banning the killing of bulls and the use of sharp objects in bullfighting. This has sparked protests from fans of traditional bullfighting.
Ukraine is in 111th place in the happiness ranking, having lost positions compared to last year. Finland tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, leading in terms of happiness.
OECD forecasts a slowdown in global growth due to Trump's tariffs. Mexico will suffer the most, and Americans will lose more than $1,600 a year.
The USS Gravely destroyer, which fought the Houthis, is now patrolling the US-Mexico border. This is part of the Trump administration's efforts to suppress migration policy.
The National Coffee Association of the USA is calling on the Trump administration to exempt coffee from additional duties. New fees could raise prices by 50% and create uncertainty for the industry.
The US President postponed the increase in tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada until April 2, but warned of a possible increase. Trump stated that such measures are necessary to bring wealth back to America.
The President of the United States has signed an order to establish a White House working group to oversee preparations for the 2026 World Cup. According to the FIFA president, the tournament will create 200,000 jobs and bring in about $40 billion.
Foot-and-mouth disease has been found on a Hungarian farm with 1,400 heads of cattle - the first case in half a century. Authorities are taking strict measures, fearing a repeat of the 2001 epidemic that cost Europe 15 billion euros.
Brent and WTI oil prices are showing the biggest weekly drop since October due to uncertainty in U. S. trade policy. OPEC+ plans to increase production by 138,000 barrels per day.
The U. S. Secretary of Commerce announced the possible exemption of Canadian and Mexican goods from tariffs under the USMCA. The delay will last for one month and will primarily affect automakers.
The CIA has started layoffs of officers hired in the last two years as part of government spending cuts. The layoffs are being conducted unexpectedly and negatively affect the morale of the agency.
Due to the new 25% tariffs imposed by Trump, Canadian stores are halting the sale of alcohol from the U. S. In response, Canada has implemented its own tariffs on American goods worth 155 billion Canadian dollars.