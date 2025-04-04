$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The biggest rich people lost 208 billion dollars in a day due to Trump's tariffs

The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 01:47 PM • 9864 views

70% of EU exports worth €380 billion fall under increased US tariffs - European Commissioner

According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.

Economy • April 3, 04:20 PM • 11377 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

New US tariffs will lead to a 0. 4% reduction in Poland's GDP, which amounts to more than EUR 236 million. Duda called it a blow from an ally.

News of the World • April 3, 03:44 PM • 12435 views

Canada and Mexico agree on actions amid "customs war" from the US

The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed a joint action plan against trade restrictions imposed by the United States. Carney announced his intention to fight unfair actions.

News of the World • April 3, 01:39 PM • 8914 views

White House explained why Russia is not included in Trump's new tariffs

Trump introduced tariffs for almost all countries but Russia. The White House explained this by saying that US sanctions already make significant trade with Russia impossible.

Politics • April 3, 05:45 AM • 5534 views

Trump Declares National Emergency to Strengthen US Economy

Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to improve the US economy and security. From April 5, 2025, a 10% base tariff will be introduced on imports, except for Canada and Mexico.

News of the World • April 2, 10:12 PM • 11163 views

The US is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and aluminum cans - media

The Trump administration is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and empty aluminum cans from April 4. This decision will affect beer imports of $7.5 billion, where Mexico is the leader.

Economy • April 2, 06:45 PM • 13371 views

Trump's Tariffs Usher in New Era of Risks for Global Economy - Bloomberg

Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.

Economy • April 2, 03:22 PM • 21094 views

Canada and Mexico discussed a response to possible US tariffs

The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed strengthening trade and investment amid threats from the United States. Both countries seek to maintain economic stability in the face of possible tariff restrictions.

News of the World • April 1, 10:12 PM • 8021 views

The EU is preparing a retaliatory strike against major US technology companies and banks over Trump's mega-duties - media

The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.

Economy • April 1, 06:30 PM • 14496 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742768 views

Elon Musk will not be affected by the 25% car duty: Tesla is less dependent on imports

Tesla can easily adapt to the new 25% car duties, as the company is less dependent on foreign components. Tesla shares rose as other automakers' shares fell.

News of the World • March 28, 10:01 AM • 31409 views

Euro fell to a three-week low due to Trump's tariffs on cars

The euro weakened by 0. 07% to $1.0747, reaching a three-week low. The reason is the introduction by the US of a 25% duty on car imports, which caused concern among investors.

News of the World • March 27, 01:10 AM • 21879 views
Exclusive

South Korea is considering joining the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary

South Korean partners are considering financing the reconstruction of the water pipeline and treatment facilities in Brovary, worth UAH 1. 2 billion. The modernization will improve the treatment and ensure the reliability of outdated facilities.

Economy • March 26, 11:23 AM • 51139 views

American who shot 23 people in a Walmart store offered to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty

The murderer of 23 people in a Walmart store is offered to plead guilty. This will avoid the death penalty and get a life sentence, the decision was supported by the majority of the victims' families.

News of the World • March 26, 11:01 AM • 19326 views

The White House is narrowing tariffs, but they could still affect imports from Russia - WSJ

The White House plans to introduce mutual tariffs from April 2, but their effect may be narrowed. Mexico, Russia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam may be affected.

News of the World • March 24, 12:45 PM • 12037 views

Magnetic storms in April 2025: when to expect

In April 2025, magnetic storms of varying intensity are expected, especially in the second half of the month. The most powerful storms are predicted for April 12, 25 and 26.

Society • March 24, 11:58 AM • 314462 views
Exclusive

Two Months After Trump's Inauguration: What Has Changed for Ukraine

Trump's actions are influencing international politics, raising concerns in Ukraine regarding support. Initial decisions included personnel changes and the cancellation of some of Biden's decisions.

Politics • March 20, 08:24 AM • 260770 views

Mexico City government bans bullfighting, but tries to preserve traditions

Mexico City authorities have compromised by banning the killing of bulls and the use of sharp objects in bullfighting. This has sparked protests from fans of traditional bullfighting.

News of the World • March 20, 08:01 AM • 10377 views

Ukraine fell to 111th place in the happiness ranking

Ukraine is in 111th place in the happiness ranking, having lost positions compared to last year. Finland tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, leading in terms of happiness.

Society • March 20, 06:29 AM • 10770 views

Trump's trade war will collapse the world economy: OECD forecast

OECD forecasts a slowdown in global growth due to Trump's tariffs. Mexico will suffer the most, and Americans will lose more than $1,600 a year.

Economy • March 17, 02:21 PM • 15682 views

US has deployed a Navy warship on a mission to the border with Mexico amid Trump's immigration policy

The USS Gravely destroyer, which fought the Houthis, is now patrolling the US-Mexico border. This is part of the Trump administration's efforts to suppress migration policy.

News of the World • March 17, 07:33 AM • 17680 views

In the USA, coffee producers are demanding that Trump be exempt from duties in order to avoid price increases

The National Coffee Association of the USA is calling on the Trump administration to exempt coffee from additional duties. New fees could raise prices by 50% and create uncertainty for the industry.

Economy • March 14, 06:56 PM • 37221 views

Trump threatens to raise tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada after April 2 - CNN

The US President postponed the increase in tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada until April 2, but warned of a possible increase. Trump stated that such measures are necessary to bring wealth back to America.

Economy • March 9, 07:16 PM • 38904 views

Trump has created a working group for the preparation of FIFA 2026

The President of the United States has signed an order to establish a White House working group to oversee preparations for the 2026 World Cup. According to the FIFA president, the tournament will create 200,000 jobs and bring in about $40 billion.

Sports • March 8, 04:41 AM • 26987 views

A case of foot-and-mouth disease has been detected in Hungary for the first time in 50 years

Foot-and-mouth disease has been found on a Hungarian farm with 1,400 heads of cattle - the first case in half a century. Authorities are taking strict measures, fearing a repeat of the 2001 epidemic that cost Europe 15 billion euros.

News of the World • March 7, 02:29 PM • 18897 views

Oil prices are experiencing the largest drop in a week since October: what is happening in the global market

Brent and WTI oil prices are showing the biggest weekly drop since October due to uncertainty in U. S. trade policy. OPEC+ plans to increase production by 138,000 barrels per day.

Economy • March 7, 09:57 AM • 28482 views

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods: Trump is considering new exemptions

The U. S. Secretary of Commerce announced the possible exemption of Canadian and Mexican goods from tariffs under the USMCA. The delay will last for one month and will primarily affect automakers.

Economy • March 6, 05:38 PM • 58272 views

The CIA has begun laying off recently hired employees - NYT

The CIA has started layoffs of officers hired in the last two years as part of government spending cuts. The layoffs are being conducted unexpectedly and negatively affect the morale of the agency.

News of the World • March 6, 02:08 PM • 20057 views

Canadian stores are massively removing American alcohol from sale.

Due to the new 25% tariffs imposed by Trump, Canadian stores are halting the sale of alcohol from the U. S. In response, Canada has implemented its own tariffs on American goods worth 155 billion Canadian dollars.

News of the World • March 6, 08:15 AM • 14251 views