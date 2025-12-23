Mexican Navy plane with critically injured child on board crashes off US coast

Photo: AP

A twin-turboprop Beech King Air 350i aircraft belonging to the Mexican Navy crashed in the bay near Galveston. Eight people were on board, including four Navy officers and four civilians, among them a child with severe burns who was being transported to the US for treatment. According to official data, at least five people died. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Contact with the plane was lost approximately 10 minutes before the crash. Initially, Mexican authorities believed that the aircraft had successfully landed at its destination, but it was later revealed that the plane had crashed into the sea near the causeway connecting Galveston Island to the mainland. Rescuers managed to pull out two survivors; one passenger is still considered missing.

Eyewitness, yacht captain Sky Decker, described the critical conditions at the crash site, where dense fog prevailed.

Photo: AP

I couldn't believe it. She (one of the passengers – ed.) had about a 7.5 cm air hole to breathe. And there was aviation fuel mixed with water, terrible fumes. She was really fighting for her life – Decker said, describing the rescue of a severely injured woman from the semi-submerged fuselage.

Official reaction and investigation

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed condolences to the families of the deceased sailors and civilian passengers, calling the event "very tragic."

My condolences to the families of the sailors who, unfortunately, died in this accident, and to the people who were traveling on board – Sheinbaum said at a morning briefing.

Currently, the causes of the disaster are being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the US Federal Aviation Administration. Experts will study recordings of conversations with dispatchers, data on aircraft maintenance, and weather conditions. The recovery of debris from the water may take a week or more, and a preliminary report on the causes of the tragedy is expected within 30 days.

