Mexican Navy plane with critically injured child on board crashes off US coast

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
03:52 PM • 8728 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 13590 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 19329 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 28498 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 22953 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 28308 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 16694 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17428 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22925 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38441 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4.1m/s
75%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 21213 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPDDecember 23, 12:12 PM • 19143 views
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal case02:45 PM • 11123 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 15881 views
Foreigner killed in cemetery near Kyiv, shot 11 times: three people remanded in custody03:22 PM • 5130 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 19329 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 15990 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 28498 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 28308 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 89692 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Chrystia Freeland
Sébastien Lecornu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Israel
Chernihiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 21288 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 20908 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 25007 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 27133 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 49674 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Forbes
9K720 Iskander

Mexican Navy plane with critically injured child on board crashes off US coast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

A Mexican Navy Beech King Air 350i aircraft with eight people on board, including a child with burns, crashed off the coast of Galveston, USA. At least five people died, two were rescued, and one is missing.

Mexican Navy plane with critically injured child on board crashes off US coast
Photo: AP

A twin-turboprop Beech King Air 350i aircraft belonging to the Mexican Navy crashed in the bay near Galveston. Eight people were on board, including four Navy officers and four civilians, among them a child with severe burns who was being transported to the US for treatment. According to official data, at least five people died. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Contact with the plane was lost approximately 10 minutes before the crash. Initially, Mexican authorities believed that the aircraft had successfully landed at its destination, but it was later revealed that the plane had crashed into the sea near the causeway connecting Galveston Island to the mainland. Rescuers managed to pull out two survivors; one passenger is still considered missing.

Bloody road accident in Indonesia on Java island: 16 people died in a passenger bus22.12.25, 06:17 • 3928 views

Eyewitness, yacht captain Sky Decker, described the critical conditions at the crash site, where dense fog prevailed.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

I couldn't believe it. She (one of the passengers – ed.) had about a 7.5 cm air hole to breathe. And there was aviation fuel mixed with water, terrible fumes. She was really fighting for her life 

– Decker said, describing the rescue of a severely injured woman from the semi-submerged fuselage.

Official reaction and investigation

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed condolences to the families of the deceased sailors and civilian passengers, calling the event "very tragic."

My condolences to the families of the sailors who, unfortunately, died in this accident, and to the people who were traveling on board 

– Sheinbaum said at a morning briefing.

Currently, the causes of the disaster are being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the US Federal Aviation Administration. Experts will study recordings of conversations with dispatchers, data on aircraft maintenance, and weather conditions. The recovery of debris from the water may take a week or more, and a preliminary report on the causes of the tragedy is expected within 30 days.

Plane crashes during emergency landing in Mexico, fatalities reported16.12.25, 07:12 • 4198 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Federal Aviation Administration
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
United States