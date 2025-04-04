A small plane crashed in a residential area of Minneapolis, causing a large fire. At least one person died as a result of the incident in Brooklyn Park.
A Beechcraft Bonanza single-engine plane with five passengers crashed on the tarmac near Lancaster Airport after reports of open doors. All passengers survived and were taken to hospitals.
During a meeting of the US Cabinet, Elon Musk clashed with Marco Rubio and Sean Duffy over staff layoffs. Trump intervened in the dispute, siding with Secretary of State Rubio.
The US FAA plans to use the Starlink system to modernize air traffic control networks. Musk's company has already installed equipment in two FAA facilities and is bidding for a $2 billion contract.
At Scottsdale Municipal Airport, a Learjet 35A rolled off the runway and crashed into a Gulfstream 200. The incident killed one person and injured four others.
American officials have expressed different versions of the reasons for the collision between an American Eagle plane and a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Airport. Trump blamed the diversity policy, while others called for waiting for the results of the investigation.
A small airplane crashed into the Potomac River near Arlington National Airport. The airport has temporarily suspended operations and a search and rescue operation is underway.
The United States temporarily banned Starship missiles after an accident and explosion during a test launch. The incident led to air traffic disruption and possible damage to the Caribbean islands.
In the city of Fullerton, a single-engine Van's RV-10 crashed into a building, killing one person. 15 people were injured with varying degrees of severity, 9 of them hospitalized.
The US Federal Aviation Administration imposes restrictions on the use of drones over critical infrastructure in New York City. The decision is a precautionary measure after drones were spotted near strategic facilities in New Jersey.
Kamaka Air Flight 689 crashed into an abandoned building after taking off from Honolulu Airport. The crash and fire killed two pilots who were on a training flight.
New York's Stewart Airport temporarily suspended operations after a drone was spotted nearby. The state's governor calls for tighter control over drones after a series of similar incidents.
Boeing resumed production of 737 MAX aircraft after a seven-week strike by 33,000 workers. The FAA has limited production to 38 planes per month due to the recent incident with Alaska Airlines.
The FAA has banned all civilian flights to Haiti for 30 days after a Spirit Airlines plane was shot down near Port-au-Prince. Restrictions were imposed on flights below 3 km, and one crew member was slightly injured.
Temporary flight restrictions have been imposed at Ufa airport in Russia due to a possible UAV threat. the Russian air transport authority has suspended flights without providing detailed explanations.
37-year-old photographer Amanda Gallagher tragically died at an airfield in Kansas, accidentally getting hit by an airplane propeller. The woman violated safety rules while photographing a group of paratroopers.
SpaceX and NASA have announced plans to launch the Crew-9 mission to the ISS no earlier than August 18. This will follow the FAA's authorization for the Falcon 9 rocket to return to space after a recent malfunction.
A United Airlines Boeing 757 lost a wheel during takeoff from Los Angeles airport, but landed safely in Denver with 179 passengers and 7 crew members unharmed.
SpaceX plans to launch its Starship mega rocket up to 120 times a year. That's causing concern for competitors such as Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance.
Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and a key witness against him, admitted that he wants to see the former president convicted in a criminal trial for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 lost its engine cover during takeoff from Denver International Airport, hitting a flap, but returned and landed safely, none of the 135 passengers en route to Houston were injured.
Boeing has recommended that airlines check the pilot seat switches on the 787 Dreamliner after an accidental movement of the seat allegedly caused severe shaking on a LATAM Airlines flight.
A small plane crashed on a highway near Naples, Florida, killing two of the five people on board after it landed on the roadway.
Boeing is delaying the delivery of about fifty 737 Max passenger jets due to a recently discovered fuselage defect.
A small plane crashed into a trailer park in Clearwater, Florida, killing several people on board and in a mobile home.
After the emergency exit door of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft fell off over Oregon, Boeing withdrew its request for a safety exemption from the FAA to allow the delivery and flight of the new 737-7 Max model.