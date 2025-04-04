Federal Aviation Administration

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 552 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 8118 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52496 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 192523 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111587 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 371766 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298210 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211989 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243255 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254636 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113365 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 192527 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 371770 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245412 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298213 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8956 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33400 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60127 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46256 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116633 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Federal Aviation Administration

News by theme

In the USA, a plane crashed into a house, a fire broke out: there are dead

A small plane crashed in a residential area of Minneapolis, causing a large fire. At least one person died as a result of the incident in Brooklyn Park.

News of the World • March 30, 10:23 AM • 45596 views

In US a single-engine plane crashed near the airport: 5 people on board survived

A Beechcraft Bonanza single-engine plane with five passengers crashed on the tarmac near Lancaster Airport after reports of open doors. All passengers survived and were taken to hospitals.

News of the World • March 10, 06:19 AM • 15496 views

Secretary of State Rubio and Transportation Secretary Duffy had a quarrel with Musk in the presence of Trump - NYT

During a meeting of the US Cabinet, Elon Musk clashed with Marco Rubio and Sean Duffy over staff layoffs. Trump intervened in the dispute, siding with Secretary of State Rubio.

News of the World • March 7, 08:05 PM • 24131 views

Musk's Starlink is in line for a deal with the FAA to modernize the US air traffic control system

The US FAA plans to use the Starlink system to modernize air traffic control networks. Musk's company has already installed equipment in two FAA facilities and is bidding for a $2 billion contract.

News of the World • February 27, 11:40 AM • 23644 views

Airplane crash in the United States: business jet collides with a parked airplane, at least one person killed

At Scottsdale Municipal Airport, a Learjet 35A rolled off the runway and crashed into a Gulfstream 200. The incident killed one person and injured four others.

News of the World • February 11, 05:09 AM • 27578 views

The plane crash in Washington: the most important statements by Trump and other US officials

American officials have expressed different versions of the reasons for the collision between an American Eagle plane and a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Airport. Trump blamed the diversity policy, while others called for waiting for the results of the investigation.

News of the World • January 30, 07:13 PM • 30524 views

In the US, a plane crashed into a river near Reagan Airport: what is known

A small airplane crashed into the Potomac River near Arlington National Airport. The airport has temporarily suspended operations and a search and rescue operation is underway.

News of the World • January 30, 02:52 AM • 30828 views

SpaceX suspends Starship flights after launch failure and explosion

The United States temporarily banned Starship missiles after an accident and explosion during a test launch. The incident led to air traffic disruption and possible damage to the Caribbean islands.

News of the World • January 18, 03:45 AM • 29512 views

An airplane crashes into a building in California: 1 dead, 15 injured

In the city of Fullerton, a single-engine Van's RV-10 crashed into a building, killing one person. 15 people were injured with varying degrees of severity, 9 of them hospitalized.

News of the World • January 3, 01:21 AM • 29958 views

US to restrict drone flights over critical infrastructure in New York

The US Federal Aviation Administration imposes restrictions on the use of drones over critical infrastructure in New York City. The decision is a precautionary measure after drones were spotted near strategic facilities in New Jersey.

News of the World • December 20, 02:17 AM • 16885 views

Tragic plane crash near the airport in Hawaii: what is known about the incident

Kamaka Air Flight 689 crashed into an abandoned building after taking off from Honolulu Airport. The crash and fire killed two pilots who were on a training flight.

News of the World • December 19, 06:48 AM • 15844 views

The airport in New York was closed for about an hour due to drones

New York's Stewart Airport temporarily suspended operations after a drone was spotted nearby. The state's governor calls for tighter control over drones after a series of similar incidents.

Crimes and emergencies • December 15, 02:28 AM • 20772 views

Boeing resumes production of 737 MAX after strike - Reuters

Boeing resumed production of 737 MAX aircraft after a seven-week strike by 33,000 workers. The FAA has limited production to 38 planes per month due to the recent incident with Alaska Airlines.

News of the World • December 10, 10:52 PM • 17471 views

U.S. bans civilian flights to Haiti after plane is shot down

The FAA has banned all civilian flights to Haiti for 30 days after a Spirit Airlines plane was shot down near Port-au-Prince. Restrictions were imposed on flights below 3 km, and one crew member was slightly injured.

News of the World • November 13, 03:19 AM • 21218 views

Ufa Airport Suspends Operations Due to Threat of Drone Attack

Temporary flight restrictions have been imposed at Ufa airport in Russia due to a possible UAV threat. the Russian air transport authority has suspended flights without providing detailed explanations.

News of the World • October 31, 04:44 PM • 19643 views

At an airfield in the United States, a woman was hit by an airplane propeller while filming paratroopers and died

37-year-old photographer Amanda Gallagher tragically died at an airfield in Kansas, accidentally getting hit by an airplane propeller. The woman violated safety rules while photographing a group of paratroopers.

News of the World • October 29, 04:34 PM • 17283 views

SpaceX and NASA plan to launch Crew-9 mission to the ISS on August 18

SpaceX and NASA have announced plans to launch the Crew-9 mission to the ISS no earlier than August 18. This will follow the FAA's authorization for the Falcon 9 rocket to return to space after a recent malfunction.

News of the World • July 27, 02:01 AM • 26497 views

Boeing plane loses a wheel during takeoff at Los Angeles airport

A United Airlines Boeing 757 lost a wheel during takeoff from Los Angeles airport, but landed safely in Denver with 179 passengers and 7 crew members unharmed.

Society • July 8, 10:30 PM • 21638 views

SpaceX plans to make up to 120 launches a year, but competitors are not happy about it

SpaceX plans to launch its Starship mega rocket up to 120 times a year. That's causing concern for competitors such as Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance.

News of the World • July 3, 04:11 PM • 21661 views

Key witness against Trump awaits conviction of former US president

Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and a key witness against him, admitted that he wants to see the former president convicted in a criminal trial for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels.

News of the World • May 15, 09:32 AM • 41460 views

Boeing plane loses engine cover

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 lost its engine cover during takeoff from Denver International Airport, hitting a flap, but returned and landed safely, none of the 135 passengers en route to Houston were injured.

Society • April 8, 03:26 AM • 31611 views

Boeing recommends airlines to check pilots' seats after incident on flight to Auckland

Boeing has recommended that airlines check the pilot seat switches on the 787 Dreamliner after an accidental movement of the seat allegedly caused severe shaking on a LATAM Airlines flight.

News of the World • March 16, 11:41 AM • 35060 views

A plane crashes on a highway in the United States, killing two people

A small plane crashed on a highway near Naples, Florida, killing two of the five people on board after it landed on the roadway.

News of the World • February 9, 11:30 PM • 27328 views

Boeing delays delivery of about fifty aircraft due to a fuselage defect

Boeing is delaying the delivery of about fifty 737 Max passenger jets due to a recently discovered fuselage defect.

Technologies • February 5, 07:41 AM • 24166 views

Several people killed in small plane crash in Florida

A small plane crashed into a trailer park in Clearwater, Florida, killing several people on board and in a mobile home.

News of the World • February 2, 07:37 AM • 20920 views

Boeing withdraws request for safety exemption for 737-7 Max after doors fall off plane

After the emergency exit door of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft fell off over Oregon, Boeing withdrew its request for a safety exemption from the FAA to allow the delivery and flight of the new 737-7 Max model.

News of the World • January 30, 10:05 PM • 30282 views