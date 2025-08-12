Alaska to temporarily close airspace over Anchorage during Trump-Putin meeting

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
05:29 AM • 6746 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 62244 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 112213 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 162932 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 124965 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 91001 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 131880 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 130607 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 107635 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 74677 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
72%
755mm
Popular news
"Alaska with Ukraine": Mass protests are being prepared in Anchorage due to Trump's meeting with PutinPhotoAugust 11, 09:01 PM • 6418 views
"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefireAugust 11, 11:49 PM • 7186 views
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoAugust 12, 12:14 AM • 13403 views
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk directionVideo01:23 AM • 3554 views
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registration02:50 AM • 9580 views
Publications
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 62262 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 112226 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 162947 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 123905 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 133213 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
France
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 26 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 17497 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 162947 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 118427 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 234010 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Brent Crude
ChatGPT

Alaska to temporarily close airspace over Anchorage during Trump-Putin meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

On July 15, the airspace over Anchorage, Alaska, will be closed. This is due to the planned negotiations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Alaska to temporarily close airspace over Anchorage during Trump-Putin meeting

On July 15, the airspace over Alaska's largest city will be closed due to a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the Federal Aviation Administration, writes UNN.

Details

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced temporary flight restrictions over Anchorage, Alaska's largest city. The ban will be in effect on July 15 in connection with the announced talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which, according to preliminary data, will take place in the state.

The official FAA announcement states that flights of any aircraft will be prohibited within a 30-mile zone (approximately 48 km) from the center of Anchorage. The restrictions apply to altitudes up to 18,000 feet (approximately 5.5 km) and are aimed at ensuring safety during the stay of high-ranking guests in the region.

The ban is planned to be lifted on August 16, after the completion of events related to the visit of both leaders.

Recall

In Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, protests are being prepared due to a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Federal Aviation Administration
Donald Trump
United States