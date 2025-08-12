Alaska to temporarily close airspace over Anchorage during Trump-Putin meeting
On July 15, the airspace over Alaska's largest city will be closed due to a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the Federal Aviation Administration, writes UNN.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced temporary flight restrictions over Anchorage, Alaska's largest city. The ban will be in effect on July 15 in connection with the announced talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which, according to preliminary data, will take place in the state.
The official FAA announcement states that flights of any aircraft will be prohibited within a 30-mile zone (approximately 48 km) from the center of Anchorage. The restrictions apply to altitudes up to 18,000 feet (approximately 5.5 km) and are aimed at ensuring safety during the stay of high-ranking guests in the region.
The ban is planned to be lifted on August 16, after the completion of events related to the visit of both leaders.
In Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, protests are being prepared due to a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.