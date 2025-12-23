Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State Blinken

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
08:27 AM • 3428 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 13034 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 29988 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 46220 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 69604 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 42334 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 35792 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 30104 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 25878 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21830 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
80%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 22854 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"December 23, 02:14 AM • 23976 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhotoDecember 23, 02:50 AM • 23208 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 23314 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 23908 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 69604 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 52864 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 81669 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 103365 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 138230 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Boris Pistorius
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Zhytomyr Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 2026 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 18418 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 20988 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 43339 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 40447 views
Actual
Technology
Forbes
Social network
Financial Times
The Guardian

Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State Blinken

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Antony Blinken also noted that Donald Trump's approach to pressuring Ukraine is flawed.

Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State Blinken

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in compromises, and concessions from Ukraine will not stop him. This was stated in an interview with CNN by former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as reported by UNN.

Details

Blinken stated that Donald Trump's approach, which involves pressuring Ukraine to make territorial concessions, is flawed and will not lead to an end to the war.

According to him, it is extremely difficult to force Ukrainians to voluntarily give up part of their territory, as this would mean effectively rewarding the Russians for their full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Moreover, even large-scale territorial concessions from the Ukrainian side are not capable of satisfying the Kremlin's appetites, Blinken said. He also drew attention to previous negotiation experiences.

Every time the Ukrainians said, "Okay, we can agree to part of this, now it's Russia's turn" - the Russians didn't take a single step.

 - Blinken said.

Recall

Russian generals regularly submit reports to Vladimir Putin with inflated Ukrainian losses and downplayed Russian failures. The main figure informing Putin about the course of the war is the chief of the general staff of the Russian army, Valery Gerasimov.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Anthony Blinken
United States
Ukraine