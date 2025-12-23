Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State Blinken

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in compromises, and concessions from Ukraine will not stop him. This was stated in an interview with CNN by former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as reported by UNN.

Details

Blinken stated that Donald Trump's approach, which involves pressuring Ukraine to make territorial concessions, is flawed and will not lead to an end to the war.

According to him, it is extremely difficult to force Ukrainians to voluntarily give up part of their territory, as this would mean effectively rewarding the Russians for their full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Moreover, even large-scale territorial concessions from the Ukrainian side are not capable of satisfying the Kremlin's appetites, Blinken said. He also drew attention to previous negotiation experiences.

Every time the Ukrainians said, "Okay, we can agree to part of this, now it's Russia's turn" - the Russians didn't take a single step. - Blinken said.

Recall

