US President Donald Trump has revoked access to classified information for a number of opponents, including Harris, Clinton and Biden, as well as members of the Biden family. Earlier, he deprived Blinken and Sullivan of access.
In 2025, the MFA will launch the e-Consul system to simplify consular services abroad. The innovations include automated notarial services, courier delivery of passports, and registration of children's births.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister held phone talks with U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The parties discussed strategic partnership and further cooperation with the new US administration.
Armenia and the United States have established a Strategic Partnership Commission to cooperate in economic, security, and defense. russia has responded with threats and criticism, especially regarding Armenia's intentions to join the EU.
Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement in principle on the release of hostages, and the final details are being discussed in Doha. The main obstacle remains the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.
Pentagon Secretary nominee Pete Hagel announced the Trump administration's intention to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, they want to make it as beneficial as possible for Ukrainians.
Armenia and the United States signed a strategic partnership agreement in Washington. The document envisages expanding cooperation in the economy, security, and defense, as well as sending a U.S. border guard group to Armenia.
North Korea has launched several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. This is the second such incident in a week, following the visit of US officials to South Korea.
The US Secretary of State announced that the strongest positions in foreign policy will be handed over to the future Trump administration. The United States has already provided $102 billion in aid to Ukraine, and its allies have provided $158 billion in aid.
Trump's advisors warned Denmark that the purchase of Greenland is serious for US national security. Trump does not rule out military action and threatens tariffs if Denmark does not agree.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meets with French President Macron in Paris. The parties discussed support for Ukraine, North Korea's assistance to Russia, and the situation in the Middle East.
Deputy U. S. Ambassador to the United Nations announces the presence of 12,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia. The DPRK receives military technology and experience from Russia, which enhances its combat capabilities.
North Korea has launched a new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile. The missile traveled 1500 km at 12 times the speed of sound, reaching two zeniths at an altitude of 99.8 and 42.5 km.
U. S. Secretary of State Blinken announced Russia's intention to share advanced space technologies with North Korea. This may happen after the DPRK provided military support to Russia in the war against Ukraine.
The French president said that a quick solution to the conflict in Ukraine is impossible and that realistic negotiations are needed.
North Korea launched a medium-range ballistic missile that flew 1,100 kilometers. Blinken emphasized the importance of cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan amid the political crisis in the region.
The US Secretary of State said that Ukraine's position in the Kursk region is critical for future negotiations. Blinken emphasized the need for security guarantees for Ukraine due to the threat of another Putin attack.
North Korea launches a ballistic missile into the sea off the east coast during the US Secretary of State's visit to South Korea. Blinken met with South Korea's acting president and reaffirmed support for the country's security.
Russian Federation spreads manipulations about Blinken's statement about supplying weapons to Ukraine by 2022.
U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that a direct conflict with Russia had been successfully averted under the threat of nuclear weapons. He also noted Russia's activity in hybrid attacks and sabotage.
The USA prepared for the conflict in advance and secretly supplied weapons to Ukraine since September 2021. Among the weapons supplied were Stinger and Javelin, which played an important role in Kiev's defense.
The US Secretary of State announced his intention to put Ukraine on the path to NATO and warned of the risks of the ceasefire. According to him, the ceasefire will give Putin the opportunity to regroup for a new attack.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister holds phone talks with the US Secretary of State. The parties discussed the provision of air defense systems and increasing pressure on Russia.
The United States has allocated $571 million in military aid to Taiwan, delegating the management of the funds to Anthony Blinken. China criticized this decision, calling it a violation of the “one-China principle” and promised to take action.
The United States canceled the reward for the arrest of HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa after the first official meeting in Damascus. Syria's new leader promised to fight terrorism and promote regional peace.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it is working on organizing a phone call between Zelenskyy and Biden, but the specific dates are not yet known. They are planning to discuss the issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO.
The American delegation arrived in Damascus to meet with various Syrian groups after the fall of the Assad regime. Diplomats plan to discuss the principles of the transition period and the fate of missing Americans.