We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15648 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28505 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64691 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213697 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122544 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391824 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310705 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213736 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244216 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255097 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131765 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131765 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213697 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213697 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391824 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254302 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254302 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310705 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3056 views

07:44 PM • 3056 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14142 views

05:58 PM • 14142 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45315 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45315 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72089 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72089 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57181 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57181 views
News by theme

Trump has deprived Harris, Clinton and Biden of access to classified information

US President Donald Trump has revoked access to classified information for a number of opponents, including Harris, Clinton and Biden, as well as members of the Biden family. Earlier, he deprived Blinken and Sullivan of access.

News of the World • March 22, 02:20 PM • 31839 views

The head of US intelligence has stripped Blinken and Sullivan of access to classified data

Tulsi Gabbard, the head of US National Intelligence, revoked the security clearance for Anthony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and other officials. The decision was made under the directive of President Trump.

Politics • March 11, 12:06 AM • 17685 views

Trump denies Biden's associates access to classified information

Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Blinken and Counselor Sullivan. Lisa Monaco, Letitia James, and Alvin Bragg also lost their security clearances.

News of the World • February 9, 07:20 AM • 33727 views

Trump strips Blinken and Sullivan of access to classified information

Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of former Secretary of State Blinken and Counselor Sullivan. The deputy attorney general of Monaco, New York Attorney General James, and Manhattan U.S. Attorney Bragg also lost their security clearances.

News of the World • February 9, 02:52 AM • 34325 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expansion of digital consular services: what functions will appear

In 2025, the MFA will launch the e-Consul system to simplify consular services abroad. The innovations include automated notarial services, courier delivery of passports, and registration of children's births.

Politics • January 22, 12:52 PM • 26583 views

Sibiga had his last conversation with Blinken: what the diplomats discussed

Ukraine's Foreign Minister held phone talks with U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The parties discussed strategic partnership and further cooperation with the new US administration.

Politics • January 19, 10:10 PM • 26037 views

As Armenia deepens cooperation with the US, Russia responds with threats - ISW

Armenia and the United States have established a Strategic Partnership Commission to cooperate in economic, security, and defense. russia has responded with threats and criticism, especially regarding Armenia's intentions to join the EU.

News of the World • January 16, 02:48 AM • 29160 views

Israel and Hamas reach agreement in principle on the release of hostages, details of the deal are being discussed in Doha

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement in principle on the release of hostages, and the final details are being discussed in Doha. The main obstacle remains the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

News of the World • January 15, 10:36 AM • 24837 views

Trump wants the “most favorable” end to the war for Ukraine

Pentagon Secretary nominee Pete Hagel announced the Trump administration's intention to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, they want to make it as beneficial as possible for Ukrainians.

War • January 14, 09:42 PM • 81767 views

Armenia signs a document on strategic partnership with the United States

Armenia and the United States signed a strategic partnership agreement in Washington. The document envisages expanding cooperation in the economy, security, and defense, as well as sending a U.S. border guard group to Armenia.

News of the World • January 14, 09:11 PM • 25663 views

DPRK again launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan

North Korea has launched several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. This is the second such incident in a week, following the visit of US officials to South Korea.

News of the World • January 14, 02:32 AM • 55888 views

Blinken: Biden administration will pass on strong position on Ukraine to Trump

The US Secretary of State announced that the strongest positions in foreign policy will be handed over to the future Trump administration. The United States has already provided $102 billion in aid to Ukraine, and its allies have provided $158 billion in aid.

Politics • January 13, 08:26 AM • 29123 views

Trump advisers warn Danish officials of 'seriousness' in Greenland purchase - CNN

Trump's advisors warned Denmark that the purchase of Greenland is serious for US national security. Trump does not rule out military action and threatens tariffs if Denmark does not agree.

News of the World • January 9, 07:57 AM • 21345 views

Blinken discusses support for Ukraine at meeting with Macron

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meets with French President Macron in Paris. The parties discussed support for Ukraine, North Korea's assistance to Russia, and the situation in the Middle East.

War • January 9, 04:06 AM • 111501 views

USA: North Korea gains combat experience in Ukraine for future war against neighbors

Deputy U. S. Ambassador to the United Nations announces the presence of 12,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia. The DPRK receives military technology and experience from Russia, which enhances its combat capabilities.

War • January 9, 03:34 AM • 95858 views

“Will deter rivals” in the Pacific Ocean: DPRK announces launch of a new type of hypersonic missile

North Korea has launched a new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile. The missile traveled 1500 km at 12 times the speed of sound, reaching two zeniths at an altitude of 99.8 and 42.5 km.

News of the World • January 7, 06:26 AM • 23790 views

Blinken warns of Russia's possible transfer of satellite technology to the DPRK

U. S. Secretary of State Blinken announced Russia's intention to share advanced space technologies with North Korea. This may happen after the DPRK provided military support to Russia in the war against Ukraine.

News of the World • January 6, 01:16 PM • 29626 views

Macron: “There will be no quick and easy solution in Ukraine”

The French president said that a quick solution to the conflict in Ukraine is impossible and that realistic negotiations are needed.

War • January 6, 12:48 PM • 31326 views

Blinken: North Korean missile launch underscores importance of trilateral cooperation in Asia

North Korea launched a medium-range ballistic missile that flew 1,100 kilometers. Blinken emphasized the importance of cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan amid the political crisis in the region.

News of the World • January 6, 10:50 AM • 23792 views

Blinken calls Ukraine's position in Kursk “important” for negotiations

The US Secretary of State said that Ukraine's position in the Kursk region is critical for future negotiations. Blinken emphasized the need for security guarantees for Ukraine due to the threat of another Putin attack.

War • January 6, 10:27 AM • 30233 views

DPRK launches ballistic missile during Blinken's visit to Seoul

North Korea launches a ballistic missile into the sea off the east coast during the US Secretary of State's visit to South Korea. Blinken met with South Korea's acting president and reaffirmed support for the country's security.

News of the World • January 6, 04:07 AM • 28611 views

The Center for Public Advocacy emphasizes numerous manipulations of Russian Federation's statements on the topic of Secretary of State Blinken's statements

Russian Federation spreads manipulations about Blinken's statement about supplying weapons to Ukraine by 2022.

War • January 5, 12:28 PM • 69262 views

"We were able to avoid a direct conflict with Russia" - Blinken

U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that a direct conflict with Russia had been successfully averted under the threat of nuclear weapons. He also noted Russia's activity in hybrid attacks and sabotage.

War • January 5, 02:24 AM • 82910 views

Blinken said the US was transferring “a lot of weapons” to Ukraine long before a full-scale war broke out

The USA prepared for the conflict in advance and secretly supplied weapons to Ukraine since September 2021. Among the weapons supplied were Stinger and Javelin, which played an important role in Kiev's defense.

War • January 4, 04:50 PM • 42718 views

US to put Ukraine on the path to NATO membership - Blinken

The US Secretary of State announced his intention to put Ukraine on the path to NATO and warned of the risks of the ceasefire. According to him, the ceasefire will give Putin the opportunity to regroup for a new attack.

War • January 4, 03:56 PM • 38078 views

They discussed providing Ukraine with air defense capabilities and increasing pressure on Russia: Sibiga talks to Blinken

Ukraine's Foreign Minister holds phone talks with the US Secretary of State. The parties discussed the provision of air defense systems and increasing pressure on Russia.

War • December 27, 07:57 PM • 30213 views

China criticizes $571 million in US military aid to Taiwan

The United States has allocated $571 million in military aid to Taiwan, delegating the management of the funds to Anthony Blinken. China criticized this decision, calling it a violation of the “one-China principle” and promised to take action.

News of the World • December 22, 05:37 AM • 22921 views

US cancels award for new Syrian leader after meeting in Damascus

The United States canceled the reward for the arrest of HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa after the first official meeting in Damascus. Syria's new leader promised to fight terrorism and promote regional peace.

News of the World • December 21, 07:54 AM • 21465 views

Work on the call between Zelensky and Biden continues - MFA

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it is working on organizing a phone call between Zelenskyy and Biden, but the specific dates are not yet known. They are planning to discuss the issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO.

Politics • December 20, 01:20 PM • 20238 views

For the first time in 10 years, the United States sent diplomats to Syria after the overthrow of Assad

The American delegation arrived in Damascus to meet with various Syrian groups after the fall of the Assad regime. Diplomats plan to discuss the principles of the transition period and the fate of missing Americans.

News of the World • December 20, 06:54 AM • 15677 views