Blinken: Biden administration will pass on strong position on Ukraine to Trump

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will have the strongest position on foreign policy, including on Ukraine. Blinken said this in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN with reference to the State Department.

According to Blinken, in total, the United States has provided $102 billion in aid to Ukraine, while other allies and partners have provided $158 billion.

I think that it doesn't make much sense for any of us to speculate at this stage. [What does make sense is to make sure that we give the next administration, the future Trump administration, the strongest possible position around the world, whether it's Ukraine or anything else - said Blinken.

Recall

On January 9 , the Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. According to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the amount of support will be $500 million.

On January 10, it became known that the administration of US President Joe Biden would transfer to the administration of Donald Trump just under $4 billion in unused PDA funds for Ukraine.