“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Blinken: Biden administration will pass on strong position on Ukraine to Trump

Blinken: Biden administration will pass on strong position on Ukraine to Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28990 views

The US Secretary of State announced that the strongest positions in foreign policy will be handed over to the future Trump administration. The United States has already provided $102 billion in aid to Ukraine, and its allies have provided $158 billion in aid.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will have the strongest position on foreign policy, including on Ukraine. Blinken said this in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN with reference to the State Department

According to Blinken, in total, the United States has provided $102 billion in aid to Ukraine, while other allies and partners have provided $158 billion.

I think that it doesn't make much sense for any of us to speculate at this stage. [What does make sense is to make sure that we give the next administration, the future Trump administration, the strongest possible position around the world, whether it's Ukraine or anything else 

- said Blinken.

Recall 

On January 9 , the Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. According to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the amount of support will be $500 million.

On January 10, it became known that the administration of US President Joe Biden would transfer to the administration of Donald Trump just under $4 billion in unused PDA funds for Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

