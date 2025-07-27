$41.770.00
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko predicts political crises and heightened emotions, advises to be attentive and patient.

Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio

The week from July 28 to August 3, 2025, will be marked, in particular, by retrograde Mercury and the Moon in Scorpio - one of the most emotionally intense positions. What awaits us during this period - professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically for this occasion.

Last week, the world experienced powerful tension, and this week, these waves will not completely subside. Especially in the first half of the week, we will still be under the influence of a tense aspect between the Sun and Pluto — this creates a backdrop for conflicts, power struggles, sharp political clashes, and ambitious games among country leaders.

"Meanwhile, the Moon is growing — and this means that despite external circumstances, we need to get to work, be active, and not waste energy on panic. Now is the time to implement large-scale ideas and promote projects that have already been launched," Bazylenko said.

Retrograde Mercury and conjunction with the Sun — August 1

As the astrologer pointed out, Mercury moves in reverse all week — and this is always a time of confusion in communication, delays, technical failures, problems with transport, education, and the Internet.

On August 1, an exact conjunction of Mercury with the Sun will occur — and their gradual convergence throughout the week only increases tension in the information field.

Avoid haste. Be careful on the roads. Check documents and agreements. And most importantly, be patient in conversations with others. The world is becoming loud, but not always honest — it is worth filtering information

- advises Bazylenko.

Venus moves into Cancer — from July 31 to August 25

This is a very tender and important event — our feelings become deeper, a strong desire for warmth, comfort, and care arises. We want to be near those we love, spend more time at home, engage in space aesthetics, flowers, gardening, and cooking.

This is a great period for restoring family comfort, creating a pleasant atmosphere around you, and taking care of loved ones.

Emotional pressure: Moon in Scorpio (31.07 – 02.08)

On these days, the Moon will be in the sign of Scorpio — one of the most emotionally intense positions. It will create complex aspects to other planets, which can cause anxiety, panic attacks, suspicions, outbursts of jealousy, or disappointment.

On these days, tense news, heightened emotions in communication, and events that will throw you off emotional balance are possible.

Astro-anxiety for Ukraine: Uranus-Sun square

"I want to remind you that two weeks ago I warned about a very dangerous aspect — Uranus in square to the Sun of Ukraine.

The Sun in the horoscope of a state symbolizes the entire vertical of power: the president, governing bodies, law enforcement agencies, and the management system.

This aspect is active from mid-July to early August, and will repeat in late 2025 and spring 2026," Bazylenko said.

Possible consequences:

• political turns, management crises, risks of personnel changes;

• increased tension between the people and the authorities;

• mass protests, strikes, outbursts of discontent;

• important: that the leadership does not allow violations of laws and sudden decisions that can cause the anger of the people.

We have already witnessed how these predictions came true — last week, mass protests erupted in Ukraine against government decisions, which clearly confirms the effect of the aspect. I predicted this in advance, and this cycle is still ongoing. We must remain vigilant and responsible in our actions

- noted the astrologer.

Tips for the week:

• set priorities — don't scatter energy;

• protect your nervous system — especially from July 31 to August 2;

• don't rush — retrograde Mercury doesn't forgive haste;

• use Venus in Cancer: create a space of love around you.

This week may not be easy — but it is precisely such periods that temper and change us

- emphasized Bazylenko.

Aries

You are again in the focus of events — a desire to express yourself, to declare yourself will appear. But minor conflicts may arise due to haste and impatience.

Advice: Pay attention to the reactions of others — your words may be louder than you think.

Taurus

Household chores, family matters, arranging your space — this is what matters most to you now. But something or someone may disrupt the usual rhythm.

Advice: Not everything is worth controlling. Sometimes it's better to let go — and then everything will fall into place.

Gemini

You will be very busy with communication. But some of the information is confusing, and some is superfluous. You won't have time to process everything.

Advice: Speak less — listen more carefully. In silence, you will hear the main thing.

Cancer

This week you want care, tenderness, familiar smells and tastes. But emotions can be unstable.

Advice: Look at yourself with love. You deserve not only to care, but also to receive care.

Leo

There will be a lot of attention, words, questions, decisions. You can shine — but sometimes you will feel misunderstood.

Advice: Don't try to convince everyone. Be yourself — and that will be enough.

Virgo

Many tasks, responsibilities, urgent trifles will appear. You may feel tired of other people's requests.

Advice: Make a list of priorities — and allow yourself to say "no" if it's not yours.

Libra

There will be a desire to maintain peace and harmony, but around you there are many unpredictable reactions.

Advice: Your ability to maintain balance is a gift. But don't sacrifice yourself for someone else's peace.

Scorpio

You may find yourself in a whirlwind of inner experiences, sensitivity to injustice will increase.

Advice: If something hurts — don't keep it to yourself. Find a way to express yourself — through words, movement, or action.

Sagittarius

There will be a need to change something, to escape somewhere, to refresh the air. But circumstances may not allow you to accelerate.

Advice: Even if now is not the time for big steps — take a small one in the direction of your dream.

Capricorn

There will be challenges at work or in your duties. But at the same time, you will want peace and warmth.

Advice: Balance is not based on strength, but on support. Allow yourself to rest next to those who appreciate you.

Aquarius

Social processes or news can cause strong reactions. You may seem calm, but inside — a storm.

Advice: Turn anxiety into action. Even a small good deed matters.

Pisces

Deep emotions may arise — like memories, like unexpected dreams, like a voice from within.

Advice: Don't be afraid to listen to yourself. In your silence — great wisdom.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ukraine
