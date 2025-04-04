Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13516 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23795 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62037 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209398 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120187 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388242 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308173 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213294 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243994 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254984 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Trump's customs policy threatens global security by disrupting arms supply chains for the Pentagon

Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.

Economy • April 4, 10:58 AM • 598 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.

War • April 4, 08:18 AM • 31946 views

"Soldiers are asking not for money, but for weapons": Trump's spiritual advisor visited Bucha

Spiritual advisor to Trump, Mark Burns, stated that Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines need tanks, aircraft, and air defense weapons. He emphasized that it was Trump who provided Ukraine with Javelins.

War • March 31, 10:41 PM • 112887 views

The EU increased purchases of LNG and pipeline gas from Russia by 18% - media

EU countries increased gas purchases from Russia by 18% in 2024, despite sanctions. The European Commission plans to present a plan to abandon Russian energy.

News of the World • March 27, 10:48 AM • 21420 views

Britain is considering sending its fighter jets to Ukraine for air defense – The Telegraph

The British Prime Minister discussed sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine to cover troops in the event of their deployment. This is due to uncertainty about US support.

Politics • March 21, 10:41 AM • 15443 views

Canada is negotiating with the EU to join a defense project for weapons production - NYT

Canada is negotiating with the EU to participate in a project to expand the military industry. This will allow it to produce European weapons at its enterprises and reduce dependence on the United States.

Politics • March 20, 07:48 AM • 20026 views

Erdoğan is seeking a meeting with Trump at the White House in late April - Bloomberg

The President of Turkey is working on organizing a meeting with Trump in Washington to strengthen the strategic partnership. Erdoğan called for the lifting of sanctions and the restoration of cooperation on the F-35 and F-16.

News of the World • March 18, 07:59 AM • 11345 views

Macron calls on EU countries to buy European weapons instead of American ones

French President Emmanuel Macron intends to persuade European Union countries to buy weapons from European manufacturers. He offers alternatives to the American Patriot and F-35.

War • March 16, 08:42 PM • 19907 views

Canada is reviewing the purchase of F-35s due to strained relations with the United States

The Prime Minister of Canada has ordered a review of the F-35 procurement contract due to the changing geopolitical situation and strained relations with the United States. Lockheed Martin declined to comment.

News of the World • March 16, 06:30 AM • 26035 views

Portugal is considering expanding aid to Ukraine within the EU and NATO

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal has announced his intention to expand support for Ukraine, coordinating with the EU and NATO. The country is ready to increase assistance in various areas, including the F-16 program.

Politics • March 14, 11:56 AM • 11814 views

Portugal отказался от американских истребителей F-35

Министр обороны Португалии заявил об отказе от американских F-35 из-за непредсказуемости политики США в НАТО. Существуют опасения относительно ограничений на использование и обслуживание самолетов.

News of the World • March 14, 08:45 AM • 14836 views

Belgium postpones delivery of 30 F-16 fighters to Ukraine

Belgium has postponed the delivery of the first of 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine until the end of the year due to delays in the delivery of F-35s from the United States. Deliveries will be made gradually over 3-4 years.

War • February 21, 11:35 AM • 104549 views

Greek fighter jets in Ukraine: Le Monde writes about the possibility of F-16 Block 30 deliveries, military sources deny

Le Monde reports on the possible transfer of 32 F-16 Block 30 fighters from Greece to Ukraine, although Greek sources deny this. At the same time, the UK continues to accelerate training of Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.

Politics • February 17, 03:14 PM • 106695 views

The United States plans to provide India with F-35 fighters

The Trump administration has announced its intention to supply India with F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft. This became possible due to the strengthening of defense ties between the countries, despite India's previous dependence on Russian weapons.

News of the World • February 14, 02:23 AM • 28578 views

F-35 crashes in Alaska: what is known about the incident

An F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject, his condition is stable, and the military has launched an investigation into the causes of the accident.

News of the World • January 29, 02:39 AM • 33100 views

Polish minister reveals under what conditions Trump will take into account Europeans' position on Ukraine

Poland's defense minister said that Europe should increase defense spending to influence the US position on Ukraine. Poland already spends 4.7% of its GDP on defense and buys $60 billion worth of American weapons.

War • January 25, 10:35 AM • 41886 views

NATO first deployed Norwegian F-35s in Poland during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Two Norwegian F-35 fighter jets deployed in Poland took to the air for the first time to defend Polish airspace. This happened on January 15 in response to a massive missile attack by Russia on Ukraine.

War • January 16, 09:09 PM • 34441 views

China launches giant amphibious assault ship: details

China has unveiled a new Type 076 Sichuan amphibious assault ship with an electromagnetic catapult for launching aircraft. The 40,000-ton ship can carry more than 1,000 marines and competes with the US military power.

News of the World • December 28, 06:45 AM • 29353 views

Denmark beefs up Greenland's defenses after Trump's statements

The Danish government has announced the allocation of more than $1. 5 billion for the defense of Greenland. The decision comes after Trump reiterated the need for the US to own the Arctic territory.

News of the World • December 24, 08:00 PM • 31545 views

NASAMS systems deployed in Poland to protect key hub of military assistance for Ukraine

Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft systems have been deployed in Rzeszow, Poland, and F-35 aircraft have been sent to protect the logistics center. The mission will last until Easter with the participation of 100 Norwegian troops.

News of the World • December 20, 08:02 AM • 16802 views

US deploys F-35Cs in the Pacific after China's large-scale exercises

The US Navy has sent the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier with six F-35C Lightning II fighters to the Philippine Sea. The increased military presence comes after China's large-scale exercises near Taiwan involving 90 ships.

News of the World • December 16, 03:47 PM • 20804 views

Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes over the Baltic Sea

Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes over the Baltic Sea. Among those intercepted were an An-72 transport aircraft, a su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft and an IL-20.

News of the World • December 9, 11:00 PM • 19214 views

china comments on us authorization of long-range strikes against russia: “an early ceasefire”

China's Foreign Ministry calls for a ceasefire after the US allows Ukraine to use long-range missiles. Beijing denies EU accusations of supplying drones to Russia.

War • November 18, 09:04 AM • 17690 views

Britain successfully tests SPEAR cruise missile with a range of up to 100 km

The British military has successfully tested the SPEAR guided missile with a range of up to 100 km. The missile is designed for the F-35 and can destroy air defense systems, ships, tanks and other targets.

News of the World • November 18, 04:00 AM • 21958 views

What the Chinese stealth fighter J-35A hides: comparison with the F-35

China has unveiled its new stealth fighter, the J-35A, at the Zhuhai Air Show. Experts note that the real capabilities of the aircraft remain a black box, despite the stated advantages of the design.

News of the World • November 11, 07:45 AM • 16672 views

Romania scrambles four fighter jets to intercept an unknown drone

Romania scrambled 4 fighter jets after detecting an unknown drone that violated the airspace for 14 km in Constanta County. Residents were advised to take cover, as the pilots were unable to detect the drone.

News of the World • October 18, 02:48 AM • 82197 views

NATO begins nuclear exercises from Monday amid Putin's threats

NATO will hold its annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercise with the participation of 60 aircraft from 13 countries. The alliance secretary general stressed the importance of strengthening defense in the face of uncertainty and russia's nuclear rhetoric.

News of the World • October 10, 11:47 AM • 8346 views
Exclusive

Due to the election, the US is not ready for escalation with Iran: expert comments on the missile attack on Israel

The expert believes that the United States is not ready for an escalation with Iran due to the upcoming elections. The consequences for Iran may be limited to sanctions and intelligence support for Israel.

News of the World • October 2, 08:26 AM • 100306 views

Iran uses Fateh hypersonic missiles in attack on Israel

Iran used Fateh hypersonic missiles during an attack on Israel, hitting missile defense elements.

News of the World • October 1, 08:13 PM • 32483 views

Japan to help the United States produce missiles for F-16 fighters

Japan to help the United States produce missiles for F-16 fighters

The Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will become the main manufacturer of AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles. This will help ensure the uninterrupted transfer of missiles to Ukraine from the US Air Force.

News of the World • July 31, 04:15 PM • 25490 views