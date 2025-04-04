Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.
General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.
Spiritual advisor to Trump, Mark Burns, stated that Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines need tanks, aircraft, and air defense weapons. He emphasized that it was Trump who provided Ukraine with Javelins.
EU countries increased gas purchases from Russia by 18% in 2024, despite sanctions. The European Commission plans to present a plan to abandon Russian energy.
The British Prime Minister discussed sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine to cover troops in the event of their deployment. This is due to uncertainty about US support.
Canada is negotiating with the EU to participate in a project to expand the military industry. This will allow it to produce European weapons at its enterprises and reduce dependence on the United States.
The President of Turkey is working on organizing a meeting with Trump in Washington to strengthen the strategic partnership. Erdoğan called for the lifting of sanctions and the restoration of cooperation on the F-35 and F-16.
French President Emmanuel Macron intends to persuade European Union countries to buy weapons from European manufacturers. He offers alternatives to the American Patriot and F-35.
The Prime Minister of Canada has ordered a review of the F-35 procurement contract due to the changing geopolitical situation and strained relations with the United States. Lockheed Martin declined to comment.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal has announced his intention to expand support for Ukraine, coordinating with the EU and NATO. The country is ready to increase assistance in various areas, including the F-16 program.
Министр обороны Португалии заявил об отказе от американских F-35 из-за непредсказуемости политики США в НАТО. Существуют опасения относительно ограничений на использование и обслуживание самолетов.
Belgium has postponed the delivery of the first of 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine until the end of the year due to delays in the delivery of F-35s from the United States. Deliveries will be made gradually over 3-4 years.
Le Monde reports on the possible transfer of 32 F-16 Block 30 fighters from Greece to Ukraine, although Greek sources deny this. At the same time, the UK continues to accelerate training of Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.
The Trump administration has announced its intention to supply India with F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft. This became possible due to the strengthening of defense ties between the countries, despite India's previous dependence on Russian weapons.
An F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject, his condition is stable, and the military has launched an investigation into the causes of the accident.
Poland's defense minister said that Europe should increase defense spending to influence the US position on Ukraine. Poland already spends 4.7% of its GDP on defense and buys $60 billion worth of American weapons.
Two Norwegian F-35 fighter jets deployed in Poland took to the air for the first time to defend Polish airspace. This happened on January 15 in response to a massive missile attack by Russia on Ukraine.
China has unveiled a new Type 076 Sichuan amphibious assault ship with an electromagnetic catapult for launching aircraft. The 40,000-ton ship can carry more than 1,000 marines and competes with the US military power.
The Danish government has announced the allocation of more than $1. 5 billion for the defense of Greenland. The decision comes after Trump reiterated the need for the US to own the Arctic territory.
Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft systems have been deployed in Rzeszow, Poland, and F-35 aircraft have been sent to protect the logistics center. The mission will last until Easter with the participation of 100 Norwegian troops.
The US Navy has sent the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier with six F-35C Lightning II fighters to the Philippine Sea. The increased military presence comes after China's large-scale exercises near Taiwan involving 90 ships.
Two Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted three Russian planes over the Baltic Sea. Among those intercepted were an An-72 transport aircraft, a su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft and an IL-20.
China's Foreign Ministry calls for a ceasefire after the US allows Ukraine to use long-range missiles. Beijing denies EU accusations of supplying drones to Russia.
The British military has successfully tested the SPEAR guided missile with a range of up to 100 km. The missile is designed for the F-35 and can destroy air defense systems, ships, tanks and other targets.
China has unveiled its new stealth fighter, the J-35A, at the Zhuhai Air Show. Experts note that the real capabilities of the aircraft remain a black box, despite the stated advantages of the design.
Romania scrambled 4 fighter jets after detecting an unknown drone that violated the airspace for 14 km in Constanta County. Residents were advised to take cover, as the pilots were unable to detect the drone.
NATO will hold its annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercise with the participation of 60 aircraft from 13 countries. The alliance secretary general stressed the importance of strengthening defense in the face of uncertainty and russia's nuclear rhetoric.
The expert believes that the United States is not ready for an escalation with Iran due to the upcoming elections. The consequences for Iran may be limited to sanctions and intelligence support for Israel.
Iran used Fateh hypersonic missiles during an attack on Israel, hitting missile defense elements.
The Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will become the main manufacturer of AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles. This will help ensure the uninterrupted transfer of missiles to Ukraine from the US Air Force.