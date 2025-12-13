$42.270.00
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 5028 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 9206 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 9560 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM • 10823 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:54 AM • 5904 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
07:37 AM • 6204 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM • 16616 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 31846 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 38942 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Finnish President Stubb canceled US visit for European discussions on peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has canceled a planned visit to the United States to participate in European discussions on the peace process in Ukraine. He will join talks in Berlin, where other European leaders and high-ranking officials will also be present.

Finnish President Stubb canceled US visit for European discussions on peace in Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has canceled plans to visit the United States on Monday and Tuesday and will instead participate in European discussions on the peace process in Ukraine, Yle reports, writes UNN.

Details

Stubb was scheduled to attend the launch of Finland's new fleet of F-35A multirole fighter jets in Fort Worth, Texas, and the opening of the Finnish consulate in Houston.

Instead, Stubb will participate in European discussions on the peace process in Ukraine. On Monday, he will join talks in Berlin on peace negotiations for Ukraine. "Several other European heads of state and government, as well as high-ranking EU and NATO officials," will also participate, his office announced on Friday.

Stubb made the announcement during a press conference in The Hague on Friday, citing the "critical situation in Ukraine." He spoke at the end of his two-day state visit to the Netherlands.

Addition

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is hosting a peace conference in Berlin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and "many" others, a German government spokesman said on Friday. According to the Wall Street Journal, US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will also attend the conference.

US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Alexander Stubb
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Berlin