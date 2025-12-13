Finnish President Stubb canceled US visit for European discussions on peace in Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has canceled plans to visit the United States on Monday and Tuesday and will instead participate in European discussions on the peace process in Ukraine, Yle reports, writes UNN.

Details

Stubb was scheduled to attend the launch of Finland's new fleet of F-35A multirole fighter jets in Fort Worth, Texas, and the opening of the Finnish consulate in Houston.

Instead, Stubb will participate in European discussions on the peace process in Ukraine. On Monday, he will join talks in Berlin on peace negotiations for Ukraine. "Several other European heads of state and government, as well as high-ranking EU and NATO officials," will also participate, his office announced on Friday.

Stubb made the announcement during a press conference in The Hague on Friday, citing the "critical situation in Ukraine." He spoke at the end of his two-day state visit to the Netherlands.

Addition

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is hosting a peace conference in Berlin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and "many" others, a German government spokesman said on Friday. According to the Wall Street Journal, US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will also attend the conference.

