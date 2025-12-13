US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa

Foreign policy advisers from the United States, Ukraine, Germany, and other countries will continue talks on a peace plan for Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday, dpa news agency reported on Saturday, citing government sources, writes UNN.

Washington previously stated that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would visit Berlin. The time and location of Sunday's talks were not initially disclosed.

Reuters, meanwhile, citing a German official, confirmed that Germany would host U.S. and Ukrainian delegations over the weekend for talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine, ahead of a summit with European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin on Monday.

"Talks on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine are taking place in Berlin this weekend between foreign policy advisers, including from the U.S. and Ukraine," a German government source said when asked about the meetings.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders, including the heads of the European Union and NATO, on Monday, dpa writes.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are also expected to attend the meeting.

Since November, when a U.S. proposal outlining a potential framework for ending the war was unveiled, several rounds of negotiations have taken place between Washington, Kyiv, and European partners, during which various amendments and counter-proposals have been made.