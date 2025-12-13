$42.270.00
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 3770 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 7876 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 8666 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM • 10462 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:54 AM • 5516 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
07:37 AM • 5876 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM • 16513 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 31606 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 38540 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting JesusPhotoDecember 13, 02:48 AM • 21982 views
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideoDecember 13, 04:32 AM • 22747 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVADecember 13, 05:47 AM • 18863 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 13753 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideo09:00 AM • 6934 views
Publications
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways12:38 PM • 54 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 13773 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 29435 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 51157 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 47537 views
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideo11:42 AM • 1082 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store11:26 AM • 1320 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideo09:00 AM • 6972 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 47537 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 31465 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Foreign policy advisers from the US, Ukraine, Germany and other countries will continue talks on a peace plan for Ukraine in Berlin. The talks will take place ahead of a summit involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa

Foreign policy advisers from the United States, Ukraine, Germany, and other countries will continue talks on a peace plan for Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday, dpa news agency reported on Saturday, citing government sources, writes UNN.

Details

Washington previously stated that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would visit Berlin. The time and location of Sunday's talks were not initially disclosed.

Reuters, meanwhile, citing a German official, confirmed that Germany would host U.S. and Ukrainian delegations over the weekend for talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine, ahead of a summit with European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin on Monday.

"Talks on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine are taking place in Berlin this weekend between foreign policy advisers, including from the U.S. and Ukraine," a German government source said when asked about the meetings.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders, including the heads of the European Union and NATO, on Monday, dpa writes.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are also expected to attend the meeting.

Addition

Since November, when a U.S. proposal outlining a potential framework for ending the war was unveiled, several rounds of negotiations have taken place between Washington, Kyiv, and European partners, during which various amendments and counter-proposals have been made.

Julia Shramko

