Consequences of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on January 2: 80 volunteers help clear the destruction

Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on January 2. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

"Today in Kharkiv, we are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack. Volunteer teams are working alongside State Emergency Service rescuers, medics, cynologists, and law enforcement officers at the site of the attack," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, volunteers are helping to eliminate the consequences of the explosion, search for people under the rubble, close the perimeters of damaged buildings, provide hot meals to participants in the search and rescue operation, and support the victims.

In total, more than 80 volunteers from rapid response groups are involved. ... Work at the site of the enemy attack continues - said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Recall

In Kharkiv, emergency rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the enemy attack, the number of victims has increased to 31, including an infant. A commercial and office building and part of an apartment building were destroyed.

The boy whose body was recovered from under the rubble in Kharkiv by rescuers was only 3 years old, his mother is missing - OVA