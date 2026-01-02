$42.170.18
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 16831 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 24101 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 37322 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 25506 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 61216 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 88155 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 64219 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 58169 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 195114 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Electricity outage schedules
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 195112 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
Consequences of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on January 2: 80 volunteers help clear the destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on January 2. Over 80 volunteers are helping to clear the destruction, search for people under the rubble, and provide support to the victims.

Rescuers showed the consequences of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on January 2. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

"Today in Kharkiv, we are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack. Volunteer teams are working alongside State Emergency Service rescuers, medics, cynologists, and law enforcement officers at the site of the attack," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, volunteers are helping to eliminate the consequences of the explosion, search for people under the rubble, close the perimeters of damaged buildings, provide hot meals to participants in the search and rescue operation, and support the victims.

In total, more than 80 volunteers from rapid response groups are involved. ... Work at the site of the enemy attack continues

- said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Recall

In Kharkiv, emergency rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the enemy attack, the number of victims has increased to 31, including an infant. A commercial and office building and part of an apartment building were destroyed.

The boy whose body was recovered from under the rubble in Kharkiv by rescuers was only 3 years old, his mother is missing - OVA02.01.26, 22:16 • 1306 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv