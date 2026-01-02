$42.170.18
The boy whose body was recovered from under the rubble in Kharkiv by rescuers was only 3 years old, his mother is missing - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Rescuers found the body of a three-year-old boy under the rubble in Kharkiv after a Russian attack. Head of Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov confirmed the child's death, the search and rescue operation continues.

The boy whose body was recovered from under the rubble in Kharkiv by rescuers was only 3 years old, his mother is missing - OVA

The child, whose body was recovered by rescuers from under the rubble after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, was only three years old; his mother is considered missing. This information was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

The child's body was found during the dismantling of the damaged building's structures. According to the regional prosecutor's office, the boy's mother is currently considered missing. Rescue services had been working at the impact site since the attack, trying to find those who were reported missing. The head of the Regional Military Administration reported the results of the search operations on his official channel.

The deceased boy, whose body was recovered from under the rubble, was 3 years old. Sincere condolences to the child's family and friends.

– Oleh Syniehubov noted.

Measures to eliminate the consequences of the shelling continue at the site of the enemy shell's impact. SES specialists continue to clear the rubble and inspect the area for other victims. According to Syniehubov, a search and rescue operation is currently underway in Kharkiv, involving all necessary municipal and emergency services.

