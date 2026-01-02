Russia, presumably, attacked Kharkiv with two "Iskanders": the number of victims increased to 30

The number of people injured as a result of the missile attack on Kharkiv has risen to 30, UNN reports with reference to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, a total of 19 people sustained explosive injuries, glass wounds, and abrasions. Another 6 victims had an acute stress reaction. Among them was a 6-month-old boy who suffered severe stress.

Doctors are providing everyone with the necessary assistance.

Russia, preliminarily, attacked Kharkiv with two missiles: Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the strike

Addendum

As reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the attack was presumably carried out with two Iskander-type missiles.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).