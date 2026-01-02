Russia, presumably, attacked Kharkiv with two "Iskanders": the number of victims increased to 30

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
03:12 PM • 482 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
11:39 AM • 10995 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 18582 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 17075 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 55085 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 81672 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 61309 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 56163 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 185318 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 179677 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.4m/s
76%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Andriy Parubiy Street to appear in KyivJanuary 2, 05:44 AM • 5738 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 20127 views
Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 2, 07:55 AM • 3948 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34January 2, 08:45 AM • 12946 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 17456 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 17506 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 40339 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 57695 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 185331 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 106442 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Lviv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 34475 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 43346 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 43569 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 106442 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 41827 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Gold

Russia, presumably, attacked Kharkiv with two "Iskanders": the number of victims increased to 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The number of victims of the missile attack on Kharkiv has risen to 30 people. Among them, 19 sustained blast injuries and wounds, and another 6 experienced an acute stress reaction, including a 6-month-old boy.

Russia, presumably, attacked Kharkiv with two "Iskanders": the number of victims increased to 30

The number of people injured as a result of the missile attack on Kharkiv has risen to 30, UNN reports with reference to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, a total of 19 people sustained explosive injuries, glass wounds, and abrasions. Another 6 victims had an acute stress reaction. Among them was a 6-month-old boy who suffered severe stress. 

Doctors are providing everyone with the necessary assistance.

Russia, preliminarily, attacked Kharkiv with two missiles: Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the strike02.01.26, 15:30 • 1404 views

Addendum

As reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the attack was presumably carried out with two Iskander-type missiles.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
9K720 Iskander
Kharkiv