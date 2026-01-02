Russia, preliminarily, attacked Kharkiv with two missiles: Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the strike

$42.170.18
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OP
09:17 AM • 12393 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 14060 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 51884 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 78519 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 59824 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 55017 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 181958 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 177252 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 57729 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Popular news
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first timeJanuary 2, 03:34 AM • 15573 views
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 12940 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 17833 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 3408:45 AM • 10545 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 13735 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 13808 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 38184 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 55709 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 181959 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 103557 views
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 33394 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 42183 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 42473 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 103550 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 40849 views
Russia, preliminarily, attacked Kharkiv with two missiles: Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Russian troops struck Kharkiv with two missiles, damaging residential buildings. The exact number of casualties is still unknown, and a rescue operation is underway.

Russia, preliminarily, attacked Kharkiv with two missiles: Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the strike

The Russian Federation, presumably with two missiles, attacked residential buildings in Kharkiv. One of the buildings sustained significant damage, and the exact number of casualties is still unknown. This was reported by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as conveyed by UNN.

A terrible Russian strike on Kharkiv. Presumably two missiles. Directly on residential buildings. One of the buildings is significantly damaged. A rescue operation is currently underway, and all necessary services are involved. The exact number of casualties is still unknown. Emergency services, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and the city and regional authorities of Kharkiv region will provide updated information.

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President, this is how Russians treat life and people – they continue killings, despite all the efforts of the world and primarily the United States in the diplomatic process.

Only Russia does not want this war to end and every day does everything to make the war continue. That is why support for Ukraine must continue, and every day we need to strengthen our air defense, our positions, our protection of people's lives. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

As reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, 12 people were injured in Kharkiv after the Russian attack on the city center.

Russia attacked an apartment building in Kharkiv: there are casualties and significant destruction02.01.26, 14:45 • 946 views

Antonina Tumanova

