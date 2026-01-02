Russia, preliminarily, attacked Kharkiv with two missiles: Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the strike

The Russian Federation, presumably with two missiles, attacked residential buildings in Kharkiv. One of the buildings sustained significant damage, and the exact number of casualties is still unknown. This was reported by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as conveyed by UNN.

A terrible Russian strike on Kharkiv. Presumably two missiles. Directly on residential buildings. One of the buildings is significantly damaged. A rescue operation is currently underway, and all necessary services are involved. The exact number of casualties is still unknown. Emergency services, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and the city and regional authorities of Kharkiv region will provide updated information. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President, this is how Russians treat life and people – they continue killings, despite all the efforts of the world and primarily the United States in the diplomatic process.

Only Russia does not want this war to end and every day does everything to make the war continue. That is why support for Ukraine must continue, and every day we need to strengthen our air defense, our positions, our protection of people's lives. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine! - Zelenskyy summarized.

As reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, 12 people were injured in Kharkiv after the Russian attack on the city center.

