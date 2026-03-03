US Embassy in Riyadh attacked by two drones, fire breaks out

Explosions rocked the US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The building was attacked by two drones, resulting in a fire, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

It is noted that loud explosions and clouds of smoke were observed in the diplomatic quarter of the city, where foreign embassies and residences of foreign diplomats are located.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense stated that the US Embassy in Riyadh was hit by two drones, resulting in a "limited" fire and minor damage.

According to Fox News, the embassy was empty at the time of the attack, and there were no casualties.

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned Iran's actions and violations of the sovereignty of several countries, calling on the international community to counter them. The country is ready to provide allies with all capabilities to support any measures against Iran.

US Embassy in Jordan evacuated due to unspecified "threat"