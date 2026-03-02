$43.100.11
Exclusive
04:02 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
IDF announces elimination of Hezbollah intelligence chief

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated Hussein Makled, head of Hezbollah's intelligence directorate, during a nighttime strike on Monday. Makled was responsible for shaping the intelligence picture and preparing assessments regarding the actions of Israeli forces.

IDF announces elimination of Hezbollah intelligence chief

The Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of Hussein Makled, head of Hezbollah's intelligence directorate, during a night strike on Monday. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF statement.

According to the Israeli military, Makled held a number of positions in the group's intelligence unit in recent years and was appointed head after the elimination of his predecessor Hussein Hazima during Operation "Northern Arrows." At the same time, the IDF claims, the head of Hezbollah's executive council, Hashem Safieddine, was killed.

The IDF noted that in his position, Makled was responsible for forming an "intelligence picture" using various data collection tools, as well as for preparing assessments regarding the actions of Israeli forces and the State of Israel. They also stated that he cooperated with the group's leadership, which planned and promoted attacks against Israel and its citizens.

The Israeli army called Hezbollah's intelligence directorate a key body of the group, responsible for conducting intelligence activities against Israel and centralizing strategic intelligence gathering capabilities.

Separately, the statement says that "Hezbollah" chose to join the Iranian terrorist regime and will face the consequences of attacks against Israel. The IDF added that they will continue actions against the group to prevent threats to the state.

The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

