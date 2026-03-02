IDF announces elimination of Hezbollah intelligence chief

The Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of Hussein Makled, head of Hezbollah's intelligence directorate, during a night strike on Monday. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF statement.

According to the Israeli military, Makled held a number of positions in the group's intelligence unit in recent years and was appointed head after the elimination of his predecessor Hussein Hazima during Operation "Northern Arrows." At the same time, the IDF claims, the head of Hezbollah's executive council, Hashem Safieddine, was killed.

The IDF noted that in his position, Makled was responsible for forming an "intelligence picture" using various data collection tools, as well as for preparing assessments regarding the actions of Israeli forces and the State of Israel. They also stated that he cooperated with the group's leadership, which planned and promoted attacks against Israel and its citizens.

The Israeli army called Hezbollah's intelligence directorate a key body of the group, responsible for conducting intelligence activities against Israel and centralizing strategic intelligence gathering capabilities.

Separately, the statement says that "Hezbollah" chose to join the Iranian terrorist regime and will face the consequences of attacks against Israel. The IDF added that they will continue actions against the group to prevent threats to the state.

