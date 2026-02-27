From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashion

Ryan Murphy's series "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette" has become trendy again. It not only revived interest in Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's iconic style but also launched a new male trend — the so-called "JFK Jr. effect," UNN reports with reference to the Washington Post.

On the streets of Manhattan and on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, women are increasingly seen wearing belted coats and wide tortoiseshell frames, similar to those worn by Carolyn. Brands like Taché and Selima Optique actively remind us of her iconic accessories, including narrow black sunglasses.

John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is also becoming an example for men. Young people, as well as partners inspired by this trend, choose classic suits with unexpected details, sporty elements, bright windbreakers, caps, fleece hats, and accessories like wallet chains.

This approach makes everyday wardrobes more creative and individual. John's biographer, Steven M. Gillon, emphasizes that he was "the most prominent metrosexual of his time." John cared about his physique, regularly exercised, and visited a cosmetologist to always look well-groomed.

His style combined classics with unexpected elements: capri pants on a bicycle, bright windbreakers with colorful caps, Armani suits with hiking boots, or light shorts with D-frame sunglasses.

The series' costume designers, including Rudy Mance, meticulously recreated John's looks. Some outfits accurately replicate 1990s photographs, while others are authentic but fictional combinations that reflect his love for unexpected pairings. Experts and bloggers note: the "JFK Jr. effect" extends beyond elite circles. It's not necessary to copy John completely — the main thing is to wear quality basic items and add your own details.

