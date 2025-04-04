$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15286 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27755 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64388 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213209 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122303 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391535 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310389 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213666 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244179 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255072 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131343 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213209 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391535 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254081 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310389 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2808 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13824 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44982 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72005 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57111 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Manhattan

Trump was crowned in the White House

Donald Trump posted images created by AI on social media showing him with a crown on his head.

News of the World • February 19, 11:27 PM • 26050 views

Accuser drops rape suit against Jay-Z and Sean Combs

The plaintiff dropped her rape charges against Jay-Z and Sean Combs, which allegedly occurred in 2000. Jay-Z called the allegations fictitious, and his lawyers pointed out numerous inconsistencies in the story.

News of the World • February 15, 02:58 PM • 22779 views

Justin Baldoni is emotionally and financially devastated by Blake Lively's legal battle

Justin Baldoni's lawyer has claimed significant financial and emotional losses to his client due to the legal battle with Blake Lively. Baldoni lost three projects, including the Pac-Man movie adaptation.

UNN Lite • February 4, 10:14 AM • 117507 views

Trump pardons founder of drug website serving life sentence

Donald Trump has announced a full pardon for Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the Silk Road underground online platform. Ulbricht was serving a life sentence for organizing drug trafficking worth more than $200 million.

News of the World • January 22, 04:37 AM • 66745 views

10 days before inauguration, Trump will be sentenced in the case of payments to a porn star

Judge Juan Merchant rejected a motion to overturn the verdict in the case of payments to the porn star, but hinted at avoiding imprisonment. Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying documents.

News of the World • January 3, 11:57 PM • 27344 views

In the US, a suspect was detained in the murder of the CEO of a health insurance company-Mass Media

In Pennsylvania, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was detained, suspected of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The detainee was found with a weapon, a mask and a "manifesto" against corporate America.

News of the World • December 9, 09:54 PM • 16079 views

Police continue to search for the killer of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare: what is known

In New York, they are looking for a suspect in the murder of 50-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mysterious words related to health insurance were found on the shell casings found.

News of the World • December 6, 09:59 AM • 16787 views

The CEO of one of the largest health insurance companies in the United States was shot dead in the center of Manhattan

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot in the chest in midtown Manhattan during an annual investor conference. The attacker shot the CEO several times at close range and fled.

News of the World • December 4, 04:37 PM • 19924 views

The seller of a banana for 35 cents found out about its resale for 6 6.2 million at auction

The banana, bought from a street vendor for 35 cents, became part of the art installation "comedian" and was sold at Sotheby's for. 6.2 million. The fruit seller was shocked to learn of this a few days later.

News of the World • November 29, 09:23 AM • 103512 views

Rapper Diddy accused of human trafficking loses bail case

A US court rejected rapper Diddy's request for заставу 50 million bail. He will remain in a Brooklyn prison until trial on May 5, 2025, due to the risk of pressure on witnesses and evidence of violence.

News of the World • November 28, 12:30 AM • 17320 views

Court postpones Trump's sentencing in hush money case: what's going on

Judge Juan Merchant postponed the sentencing of Donald Trump indefinitely. Trump's lawyers were given until December 2 to justify the request to dismiss the case.

News of the World • November 23, 09:25 AM • 19052 views

New York introduces a fee for entering Manhattan by car

New York City will introduce a $9 toll for entering Manhattan starting early next year. This decision was approved at the federal level to reduce congestion and improve air quality.

Economy • November 22, 11:09 PM • 42878 views

New York City introduces a $9 entrance fee to Manhattan

Starting January 5, Manhattan will introduce an entry fee, which will increase by 2028. The funds will be used to improve public transportation and the subway to the tune of $15 billion.

News of the World • November 15, 05:30 AM • 17828 views

An unknown waltz by Chopin was accidentally found in the New York library

An unknown piece of music by Frederic Chopin, dated 1830-1835, was discovered in the vaults of the Morgan Library in New York. After a detailed study, experts confirmed the authenticity of the manuscript, and pianist Leng Leng has already recorded the waltz.

Culture • October 29, 01:20 PM • 101075 views

Paul Morrissey, Andy Warhol's iconic film director and cinematographer, dies at the age of 86

Iconic New York director Paul Morrissey has died at the age of 86 in Manhattan. He was known for his collaboration with Andy Warhol and for making underground films that depicted marginalized life in the 1960s and 70s.

Culture • October 29, 08:25 AM • 15593 views

Rapper Diddy, arrested for sex trafficking, will be held in custody without bail

A court has ruled to hold rapper Sean Combs (Diddy) without bail pending trial in a human trafficking case. The lawyer plans to appeal the decision, and prosecutors fear that Combs may interfere with the case.

News of the World • September 19, 03:20 AM • 17403 views

Michael Kline, founder of the Fandango ticketing service, jumped out of a hotel window in Manhattan

Michael Kline, a 64-year-old businessman and co-founder of the ticketing service Fandango, died after falling from the 20th floor of a hotel in Manhattan. His business experienced difficulties during the pandemic when movie theaters were closed.

News of the World • July 18, 09:44 AM • 14902 views

Driver hits pedestrians in park during US Independence Day celebration: two killed, seven injured

Two people were killed and seven others were injured when a drunk driver hit pedestrians in a park in Manhattan during Independence Day celebrations.

News of the World • July 5, 05:55 AM • 15284 views

5 romantic love movies that you will definitely like: what to watch on the weekend

A heartwarming selection of 5 romantic movies with incredible love stories, professional acting, and a mix of comedies, dramas, and musicals to enjoy on weekends.

Society • June 21, 05:47 PM • 108388 views

Historic verdict: A jury convicted Trump of all 34 crimes

A Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business documents, making him the first former president to be convicted of serious crimes.

News of the World • May 31, 03:15 AM • 32151 views

Donald Trump will not testify in the case of "black bookkeeping"

Former US President Donald Trump will not appear as a witness at his historic criminal trial in New York related to payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

News of the World • May 22, 07:04 AM • 42991 views

Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York

Actor Steve Buscemi was punched in the face during a random act of violence on the street in Manhattan, New York, leaving him with bruising, swelling and bleeding, but he is feeling fine.

News of the World • May 13, 06:18 AM • 115353 views

Weinstein returned to prison after a short stay in the hospital, where he could be treated as a VIP

Harvey Weinstein has returned to prison after a 10-day hospital stay for treatment of pneumonia, heart problems, and other medical issues such as diabetes. According to media reports, he was treated in a separate ward with improved conditions.

News of the World • May 8, 10:01 AM • 15165 views

Bomb threats in synagogues in New York: City official emphasizes their unreliability

Four synagogues in Manhattan, New York, received bomb threats on Saturday. However, city official Mark D. Levin emphasized that none of the threats were found to be credible by the New York Police Department.

Crimes and emergencies • May 5, 02:16 AM • 24800 views

In the US, a man sets himself on fire outside the courthouse where the Trump trial is taking place

A man sets himself on fire while throwing leaflets in a park near the courthouse where the trial of former US President Donald Trump is taking place.

News of the World • April 19, 07:05 PM • 28393 views

Trump's historic criminal trial begins in New York court today

Former U. S. President Donald Trump is standing trial in a historic criminal case over hush money payments to an adult film star, facing potential conviction as a felon ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

News of the World • April 15, 01:14 PM • 21936 views

Trump's third attempt to postpone the trial in the case of money laundering fails

Former US President Donald Trump's third attempt to postpone the bribery trial of porn actress Stormy Daniels has failed, and the trial will begin on April 15 in New York.

News of the World • April 11, 11:19 AM • 24552 views

The US is preparing to seize Trump's assets

The New York Attorney General's Office has filed court orders for the possible seizure of Donald Trump's assets, including his Seven Springs golf course and estate, as part of efforts to recover $464 million from Trump and his family following a recent court ruling against them.

Politics • March 22, 03:15 AM • 44735 views

Head of UGCC in New York reacts to Pope's words about "white flag"

The head of the UGCC, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, firmly stated that no one in Ukraine even thinks about surrendering despite the ongoing hostilities, emphasizing Ukraine's determination to stand up and resist the russian invasion.

Politics • March 10, 01:05 PM • 45170 views

NYPD detains protesters during Biden's interview in midtown Manhattan

New York City police detained protesters criticizing Israel's role in the Gaza conflict near Rockefeller Center during an interview with US President Joe Biden on an evening TV show in midtown Manhattan.

News of the World • February 27, 10:00 AM • 26103 views