Donald Trump posted images created by AI on social media showing him with a crown on his head.
The plaintiff dropped her rape charges against Jay-Z and Sean Combs, which allegedly occurred in 2000. Jay-Z called the allegations fictitious, and his lawyers pointed out numerous inconsistencies in the story.
Justin Baldoni's lawyer has claimed significant financial and emotional losses to his client due to the legal battle with Blake Lively. Baldoni lost three projects, including the Pac-Man movie adaptation.
Donald Trump has announced a full pardon for Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the Silk Road underground online platform. Ulbricht was serving a life sentence for organizing drug trafficking worth more than $200 million.
Judge Juan Merchant rejected a motion to overturn the verdict in the case of payments to the porn star, but hinted at avoiding imprisonment. Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying documents.
In Pennsylvania, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was detained, suspected of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The detainee was found with a weapon, a mask and a "manifesto" against corporate America.
In New York, they are looking for a suspect in the murder of 50-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mysterious words related to health insurance were found on the shell casings found.
Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot in the chest in midtown Manhattan during an annual investor conference. The attacker shot the CEO several times at close range and fled.
The banana, bought from a street vendor for 35 cents, became part of the art installation "comedian" and was sold at Sotheby's for. 6.2 million. The fruit seller was shocked to learn of this a few days later.
A US court rejected rapper Diddy's request for заставу 50 million bail. He will remain in a Brooklyn prison until trial on May 5, 2025, due to the risk of pressure on witnesses and evidence of violence.
Judge Juan Merchant postponed the sentencing of Donald Trump indefinitely. Trump's lawyers were given until December 2 to justify the request to dismiss the case.
New York City will introduce a $9 toll for entering Manhattan starting early next year. This decision was approved at the federal level to reduce congestion and improve air quality.
Starting January 5, Manhattan will introduce an entry fee, which will increase by 2028. The funds will be used to improve public transportation and the subway to the tune of $15 billion.
An unknown piece of music by Frederic Chopin, dated 1830-1835, was discovered in the vaults of the Morgan Library in New York. After a detailed study, experts confirmed the authenticity of the manuscript, and pianist Leng Leng has already recorded the waltz.
Iconic New York director Paul Morrissey has died at the age of 86 in Manhattan. He was known for his collaboration with Andy Warhol and for making underground films that depicted marginalized life in the 1960s and 70s.
A court has ruled to hold rapper Sean Combs (Diddy) without bail pending trial in a human trafficking case. The lawyer plans to appeal the decision, and prosecutors fear that Combs may interfere with the case.
Michael Kline, a 64-year-old businessman and co-founder of the ticketing service Fandango, died after falling from the 20th floor of a hotel in Manhattan. His business experienced difficulties during the pandemic when movie theaters were closed.
Two people were killed and seven others were injured when a drunk driver hit pedestrians in a park in Manhattan during Independence Day celebrations.
A heartwarming selection of 5 romantic movies with incredible love stories, professional acting, and a mix of comedies, dramas, and musicals to enjoy on weekends.
A Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business documents, making him the first former president to be convicted of serious crimes.
Former US President Donald Trump will not appear as a witness at his historic criminal trial in New York related to payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.
Actor Steve Buscemi was punched in the face during a random act of violence on the street in Manhattan, New York, leaving him with bruising, swelling and bleeding, but he is feeling fine.
Harvey Weinstein has returned to prison after a 10-day hospital stay for treatment of pneumonia, heart problems, and other medical issues such as diabetes. According to media reports, he was treated in a separate ward with improved conditions.
Four synagogues in Manhattan, New York, received bomb threats on Saturday. However, city official Mark D. Levin emphasized that none of the threats were found to be credible by the New York Police Department.
A man sets himself on fire while throwing leaflets in a park near the courthouse where the trial of former US President Donald Trump is taking place.
Former U. S. President Donald Trump is standing trial in a historic criminal case over hush money payments to an adult film star, facing potential conviction as a felon ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Former US President Donald Trump's third attempt to postpone the bribery trial of porn actress Stormy Daniels has failed, and the trial will begin on April 15 in New York.
The New York Attorney General's Office has filed court orders for the possible seizure of Donald Trump's assets, including his Seven Springs golf course and estate, as part of efforts to recover $464 million from Trump and his family following a recent court ruling against them.
The head of the UGCC, His Beatitude Sviatoslav, firmly stated that no one in Ukraine even thinks about surrendering despite the ongoing hostilities, emphasizing Ukraine's determination to stand up and resist the russian invasion.
New York City police detained protesters criticizing Israel's role in the Gaza conflict near Rockefeller Center during an interview with US President Joe Biden on an evening TV show in midtown Manhattan.