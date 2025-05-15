"$12 million a day: Real estate queen Barbara Corcoran found a buyer for her penthouse "Palace in the Sky" in 24 hours"

76-year-old businesswoman and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran announced the sale of her luxury duplex penthouse in New York for $12 million last week. And within 24 hours of the announcement, the apartment found a new owner. This was reported by UNN with reference to Entrepreneur.

According to the Olshan Luxury Market Report, the elite property at 1158 Fifth Avenue attracted the interest of several buyers at once, which led to bidding. As a result, the apartment was sold for more than the stated amount. Who became the new owner and what price was paid is not yet disclosed - details are promised to be published after the completion of the transaction.

The sale of the penthouse was one of 36 contracts concluded in Manhattan last week for more than $4 million.

Real estate always evokes emotions, but I didn't think it would be so hard for me to say goodbye to this magical "palace in the sky". I only hope that the new owner will love it as much as I do,

By the way, the publication notes that the property was put up for sale through The Corcoran Group, a real estate agency that Barbara founded in 1973 and sold in 2001 for $66 million.

More about the penthouse

The area of the cooperative apartment is 425 square meters. It has 11 rooms, including 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and two additional ones. The monthly maintenance fee is almost $11,700.

The history of buying the penthouse is also special. Corcoran first saw it back in 1992. She was fascinated by the view from the terrace to Central Park, and she asked the owner to let her know if he ever decided to sell the property. More than 20 years passed before she was finally called in 2015. Barbara bought the apartment for $10 million and invested another $2 million in renovations, creating her dream space - with a library, fireplace, kitchen near the terrace and a room for a butler.

Reason for sale

The reason for the sale is practical. Barbara and her husband, 80-year-old Bill Higgins, decided to move to an apartment without stairs to make everyday life easier. They have already found a new one-story home in the same area - Carnegie Hill.

Barbara Corcoran is the queen of New York real estate.

In 1973, her boyfriend lent her $1,000 to open the "Corcoran Group" agency, demanding a 51% stake. Seven years later, he ran off with his secretary, leaving Barbara in full control of the company.

Her business was a success: in 2001, she sold her business for $66 million and is now a real estate consultant on CNBC and a participant in the show Shark Tank.

Corcoran reported that she invests over a million dollars in startups from Shark Tank every year, and also said that she earns about $300,000 a year for participating in the show and about $4.5 million annually on her investments in securities and other assets.

