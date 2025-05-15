"$12 million a day: Real estate queen Barbara Corcoran found a buyer for her penthouse "Palace in the Sky" in 24 hours"

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow
06:00 AM • 12015 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 09:07 PM • 43382 views

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM • 79534 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 88765 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 166944 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 80489 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 58666 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 141241 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 57879 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 73774 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
4m/s
76%
742mm
Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

02:04 AM • 23715 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

02:38 AM • 53866 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

03:36 AM • 20405 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

04:23 AM • 73604 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 26372 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 78501 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 144466 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 166944 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 141241 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 163683 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 26991 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 45785 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 68034 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 78319 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 75185 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

"$12 million a day: Real estate queen Barbara Corcoran found a buyer for her penthouse "Palace in the Sky" in 24 hours"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Barbara Corcoran sold her Manhattan penthouse for $12 million a day after the announcement. The reason for the sale was the move to an apartment without stairs.

"$12 million a day: Real estate queen Barbara Corcoran found a buyer for her penthouse "Palace in the Sky" in 24 hours"

76-year-old businesswoman and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran announced the sale of her luxury duplex penthouse in New York for $12 million last week. And within 24 hours of the announcement, the apartment found a new owner. This was reported by UNN with reference to Entrepreneur.

Details

According to the Olshan Luxury Market Report, the elite property at 1158 Fifth Avenue attracted the interest of several buyers at once, which led to bidding. As a result, the apartment was sold for more than the stated amount. Who became the new owner and what price was paid is not yet disclosed - details are promised to be published after the completion of the transaction.

The sale of the penthouse was one of 36 contracts concluded in Manhattan last week for more than $4 million.

Real estate always evokes emotions, but I didn't think it would be so hard for me to say goodbye to this magical "palace in the sky". I only hope that the new owner will love it as much as I do,

By the way, the publication notes that the property was put up for sale through The Corcoran Group, a real estate agency that Barbara founded in 1973 and sold in 2001 for $66 million.

More about the penthouse

The area of the cooperative apartment is 425 square meters. It has 11 rooms, including 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and two additional ones. The monthly maintenance fee is almost $11,700.

The history of buying the penthouse is also special. Corcoran first saw it back in 1992. She was fascinated by the view from the terrace to Central Park, and she asked the owner to let her know if he ever decided to sell the property. More than 20 years passed before she was finally called in 2015. Barbara bought the apartment for $10 million and invested another $2 million in renovations, creating her dream space - with a library, fireplace, kitchen near the terrace and a room for a butler.

Reason for sale

The reason for the sale is practical. Barbara and her husband, 80-year-old Bill Higgins, decided to move to an apartment without stairs to make everyday life easier. They have already found a new one-story home in the same area - Carnegie Hill.

Let's add

Barbara Corcoran is the queen of New York real estate.

In 1973, her boyfriend lent her $1,000 to open the "Corcoran Group" agency, demanding a 51% stake. Seven years later, he ran off with his secretary, leaving Barbara in full control of the company.

Her business was a success: in 2001, she sold her business for $66 million and is now a real estate consultant on CNBC and a participant in the show Shark Tank.

Corcoran reported that she invests over a million dollars in startups from Shark Tank every year, and also said that she earns about $300,000 a year for participating in the show and about $4.5 million annually on her investments in securities and other assets.

Penthouse apartments worth $20 million: Trump's company is building an 80-story tower in Dubai and launching a project in Qatar30.04.25, 14:07 • 10180 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldReal Estate
Manhattan
New York City
Brent
$63.97
Bitcoin
$102,323.70
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$35.31
Золото
$3,153.36
Ethereum
$2,575.21