Penthouse apartments worth $20 million: Trump's company is building an 80-story tower in Dubai and launching a project in Qatar

A colossal project, currently under development, will accept cryptocurrencies for real estate purchases.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Trump's construction company reminded of itself with a new futuristic real estate project.

A few weeks before the US President's visit to the Persian Gulf, the Trump Organization is launching the construction of an 80-story tower in Dubai. The building will include ultra-luxury apartments, such as penthouses, worth $20 million. The project will be located on the city's main highway, overlooking the world's tallest tower.

The new construction will include a hotel, branded residences, a members-only club and penthouses with outdoor pools, the companies said in a statement. It is expected to take several years to complete.

The Trump Tower will include 126 hotel rooms and 446 apartments, priced from 4 to 5 million dirhams ($1.1-1.4 million). Penthouses will cost about 74 million dirhams. The total cost of the project is $1 billion. Buyers will be allowed to make payments in cryptocurrencies.

Bloomberg also writes that Trump's firm is preparing for a new real estate project in Qatar. Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said the company also intends to present a new real estate project together with the Trump Organization.

The announcements come ahead of President Donald Trump's trip to the Persian Gulf, where he plans to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part. - writes Bloomberg.

Let us remind you

The Trump Towers project is expanding in India. The second 51-story Trump Residences Gurgaon tower with 298 apartments will be built in Gurgaon, bringing in 35 billion rupees in revenue.

