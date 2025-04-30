Penthouse apartments worth $20 million: Trump's company is building an 80-story tower in Dubai and launching a project in Qatar

$41.560.18
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 21012 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
08:44 AM • 49082 views

08:44 AM • 49082 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 87128 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55126 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 195984 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 154714 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 111865 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 134467 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107205 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 89719 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 60733 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 60885 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 76972 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

08:04 AM • 35255 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 34312 views
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department
10:55 AM • 13755 views

10:55 AM • 13755 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 87161 views
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 87161 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home
05:55 AM • 78161 views

05:55 AM • 78161 views

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency
April 29, 03:56 PM • 124432 views

April 29, 03:56 PM • 124432 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 196014 views
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 196014 views
Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 17424 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 35225 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 83563 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 99270 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 95628 views
Penthouse apartments worth $20 million: Trump's company is building an 80-story tower in Dubai and launching a project in Qatar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2468 views

The Trump Organization's billion-dollar luxury real estate project will accept cryptocurrency payments

Penthouse apartments worth $20 million: Trump's company is building an 80-story tower in Dubai and launching a project in Qatar

A colossal project, currently under development, will accept cryptocurrencies for real estate purchases.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Trump's construction company reminded of itself with a new futuristic real estate project. 

A few weeks before the US President's visit to the Persian Gulf, the Trump Organization is launching the construction of an 80-story tower in Dubai. The building will include ultra-luxury apartments, such as penthouses, worth $20 million. The project will be located on the city's main highway, overlooking the world's tallest tower.

Rental rates in New York are soaring amid Trump's tariffs: housing prices have jumped by an average of 10%10.04.25, 16:23 • 10353 views

The new construction will include a hotel, branded residences, a members-only club and penthouses with outdoor pools, the companies said in a statement. It is expected to take several years to complete.

The Trump Tower will include 126 hotel rooms and 446 apartments, priced from 4 to 5 million dirhams ($1.1-1.4 million). Penthouses will cost about 74 million dirhams. The total cost of the project is $1 billion. Buyers will be allowed to make payments in cryptocurrencies.

"Excessive" tourism vs housing affordability: residents of the most popular cities are calling for restrictions on short-term rentals - FT11.04.25, 16:28 • 11650 views

Bloomberg also writes that Trump's firm is preparing for a new real estate project in Qatar. Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said the company also intends to present a new real estate project together with the Trump Organization.

The announcements come ahead of President Donald Trump's trip to the Persian Gulf, where he plans to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part.

- writes Bloomberg.

Let us remind you

The Trump Towers project is expanding in India. The second 51-story Trump Residences Gurgaon tower with 298 apartments will be built in Gurgaon, bringing in 35 billion rupees in revenue.

The boom in the luxury real estate market in Dubai has reached a new record: sales have increased by 5.7%22.04.25, 15:06 • 6672 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Real Estate
Bloomberg L.P.
Dubai
Donald Trump
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
