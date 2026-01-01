"6-7" recognized as the most annoying slang of 2025 by an American university

The abbreviation "6-7" took first place in the 50th annual "List of Banished Words" published by Lake Superior State University (Michigan). This humorous ranking, initiated in 1976, identifies terms and phrases that, due to excessive or incorrect use, should be removed from the lexicon at the beginning of the new year. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As of today, the survey results are available to the general public. The top ten anti-rating also included the words "demure," "incentivize," "perfect," "gift/gifted," "my bad" and "reach out."

The phenomenon of "6-7" and the influence of social networks

The concept of "6-7" became a real viral hit among Generation Z in 2025. Despite Dictionary.com choosing it as the "word of the year," many teachers, parents, and even young people themselves consider it meaningless. Dictionary editors note that it is more of an internal internet joke, the meaning of which still remains vague.

University President David Travis emphasized that the list reflects conversational trends formed on social networks. According to him, terms that spread through text messages without the context of body language or tone are often misunderstood and overused.

The longevity of slang and linguistic quirks

The study showed that some phrases return to the list decades later.

Although some surveyed students find joy in using meaningless numbers or slang, experts predict the rapid disappearance of such trends. It is expected that the viral popularity of "6-7" will not last long, and next year the word will be out of active use.

