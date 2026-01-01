$42.350.03
ukenru
01:04 PM • 24111 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 28663 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 27511 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 26626 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 117639 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 121107 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 44239 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 40608 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 35388 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 28591 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
"6-7" recognized as the most annoying slang of 2025 by an American university

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The abbreviation "6-7" topped Lake Superior State University's 50th annual "List of Banished Words." This viral word, popular among Generation Z, has been deemed meaningless and should be removed from the lexicon.

"6-7" recognized as the most annoying slang of 2025 by an American university

The abbreviation "6-7" took first place in the 50th annual "List of Banished Words" published by Lake Superior State University (Michigan). This humorous ranking, initiated in 1976, identifies terms and phrases that, due to excessive or incorrect use, should be removed from the lexicon at the beginning of the new year. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As of today, the survey results are available to the general public. The top ten anti-rating also included the words "demure," "incentivize," "perfect," "gift/gifted," "my bad" and "reach out."

The phenomenon of "6-7" and the influence of social networks

The concept of "6-7" became a real viral hit among Generation Z in 2025. Despite Dictionary.com choosing it as the "word of the year," many teachers, parents, and even young people themselves consider it meaningless. Dictionary editors note that it is more of an internal internet joke, the meaning of which still remains vague.

University President David Travis emphasized that the list reflects conversational trends formed on social networks. According to him, terms that spread through text messages without the context of body language or tone are often misunderstood and overused.

The longevity of slang and linguistic quirks

The study showed that some phrases return to the list decades later. 

Although some surveyed students find joy in using meaningless numbers or slang, experts predict the rapid disappearance of such trends. It is expected that the viral popularity of "6-7" will not last long, and next year the word will be out of active use.

Stepan Haftko

