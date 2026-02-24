Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit

The former wife of the popular Ukrainian TV presenter Volodymyr Ostapchuk, notary Khrystyna Hornyak, dared to reveal why her relationship with Volodymyr did not work out and the couple divorced at one time. Volodymyr Ostapchuk's current wife, Kateryna Poltavska, emotionally reacted to Khrystyna's statements. This was reported by UNN with reference to the women's social networks.

Details

In her Stories, Hornyak lifted the veil on her family life with Volodymyr and noted that when she lived with him, their relationship involved emotional conflicts and even infidelity. Khrystyna did not dare to reveal the reason for the divorce, which happened in 2022, for a long time. Now Khrystyna has decided to confess against the background of Kateryna Poltavska's statements.

For three years, I endured emotional abuse in marriage, while intoxicated, and not only then. That is why I divorced, because I decided to save my psyche, my emotional state. Why should I now be held responsible for my choice to divorce and get out of this? Yes, I am to blame for believing that it would stop, but it did not stop, but worsened, so I made the decision to divorce. - Hornyak stated.

Khrystyna also added that she endured infidelity on Volodymyr's part. She added that Volodymyr had a woman when he was married to Hornyak, but this is not about Kateryna.

I lied that there was no infidelity in my relationship, no, there was, but I forgave it too. And this is not about the new wife who appeared while we were still married, no. I kept silent not for anyone, but for myself, I was ashamed to admit it to myself for some period - she added.

The presenter's current partner, blogger Kateryna Poltavska, immediately reacted to Khrystyna's words and stated that conflicts in the former marriage were not one-sided. According to her, responsibility for the quarrels lay with both partners. By doing so, Kateryna stood up for her current partner.

You both argued. You both yelled. You both used profanity. The systematic abuse, as you say, was mutual. Do you think that it's okay to abuse Vova, but not you? Yes, your marriage didn't work out. Yes, you didn't know how to resolve arguments and you slandered each other, but it was mutual. - Kateryna stated.

The girl noted that their verbal altercation does not end there and further steps to protect their reputation will be implemented in the legal field.

With all this, we are going to court and will resolve this issue legally, according to the law. - Poltavska concluded.

Recall

Volodymyr Ostapchuk's wife Kateryna gave birth to a son, who was named Tymofiy. This is the third child for the TV presenter, and the first for his wife.