Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
12:04 PM • 1614 views
The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Rubikon unit's MTZ and other occupation facilities, including with the use of ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 17366 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 16128 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 15689 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 16221 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 15606 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 22056 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40404 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30786 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 30344 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
77%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Volunteer injured by FPV drone attack in Kupyansk district during local evacuation: prosecutor's office launched investigationPhotoFebruary 24, 02:58 AM • 7398 views
Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military serviceFebruary 24, 04:30 AM • 4624 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhoto07:05 AM • 19105 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 6440 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 12374 views
Publications
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 17353 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 41368 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 61240 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 64547 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 157440 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 240 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 22543 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 20358 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 21092 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 39331 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Heating

Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Khrystyna Hornyak, Volodymyr Ostapchuk's ex-wife, revealed the reasons for their divorce, mentioning emotional conflicts and betrayals. Ostapchuk's current wife, Kateryna Poltavska, reacted to these statements and promised to resolve the issue in court.

Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit

The former wife of the popular Ukrainian TV presenter Volodymyr Ostapchuk, notary Khrystyna Hornyak, dared to reveal why her relationship with Volodymyr did not work out and the couple divorced at one time. Volodymyr Ostapchuk's current wife, Kateryna Poltavska, emotionally reacted to Khrystyna's statements. This was reported by UNN with reference to the women's social networks.

Details

In her Stories, Hornyak lifted the veil on her family life with Volodymyr and noted that when she lived with him, their relationship involved emotional conflicts and even infidelity. Khrystyna did not dare to reveal the reason for the divorce, which happened in 2022, for a long time. Now Khrystyna has decided to confess against the background of Kateryna Poltavska's statements.

For three years, I endured emotional abuse in marriage, while intoxicated, and not only then. That is why I divorced, because I decided to save my psyche, my emotional state. Why should I now be held responsible for my choice to divorce and get out of this? Yes, I am to blame for believing that it would stop, but it did not stop, but worsened, so I made the decision to divorce.

- Hornyak stated.

Khrystyna also added that she endured infidelity on Volodymyr's part. She added that Volodymyr had a woman when he was married to Hornyak, but this is not about Kateryna.

I lied that there was no infidelity in my relationship, no, there was, but I forgave it too. And this is not about the new wife who appeared while we were still married, no. I kept silent not for anyone, but for myself, I was ashamed to admit it to myself for some period

- she added.

The presenter's current partner, blogger Kateryna Poltavska, immediately reacted to Khrystyna's words and stated that conflicts in the former marriage were not one-sided. According to her, responsibility for the quarrels lay with both partners. By doing so, Kateryna stood up for her current partner.

You both argued. You both yelled. You both used profanity. The systematic abuse, as you say, was mutual. Do you think that it's okay to abuse Vova, but not you? Yes, your marriage didn't work out. Yes, you didn't know how to resolve arguments and you slandered each other, but it was mutual.

- Kateryna stated.

The girl noted that their verbal altercation does not end there and further steps to protect their reputation will be implemented in the legal field.

With all this, we are going to court and will resolve this issue legally, according to the law.

- Poltavska concluded.

Recall

Volodymyr Ostapchuk's wife Kateryna gave birth to a son, who was named Tymofiy. This is the third child for the TV presenter, and the first for his wife.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite
Social network
Skirmishes
Marriage
Bloggers