NABU Director lied to the court multiple times when he avoided prison through fictitious adoption – former SAP prosecutor

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, who adopted a child to avoid prison for voter bribery, repeatedly misled the court. This was written by former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronyvetskyi, as reported by UNN.

According to Bronyvetskyi, in the statement to cancel the fictitious paternity, Kryvonos stated that he was sure that it was his son.

Kryvonos indicated that he was allegedly convinced that Maksym was his child. And Maksym's mother, Svitlana, said that there were no relations between them, and Kryvonos contacted her through a mutual acquaintance and asked to register the child to him, allegedly for traveling to the USA for work. he reported.

Bronyvetskyi's conclusion is confirmed by a quote from the court decision.

Addressing the court with this claim, PERSON_1 states that since 2007, close relationships have existed between him and the defendant, which were not connected by a common household and cohabitation. The child born on May 15, 2008, was registered in the Holosiivskyi Civil Registry Office of the district department of justice in Kyiv. Act record No. 700. Later, in 2009, the plaintiff was recorded as the child's father according to Part 1 of Article 126 of the Family Code of Ukraine, as there was a mutual conviction that this was the common child of the parties in the case and the plaintiff was the biological father. the court decision states.

As reported earlier, the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Semen Kryvonos, was found guilty of voter bribery in 2009 but avoided punishment under an amnesty because he had a minor son, Maksym, born in 2008, in his care.

The child's mother, Svitlana Khomchenko, whom Kryvonos found through intermediaries, confirmed the information about his fictitious paternity. However, according to her, the current head of NABU stated a different purpose for adopting the boy than avoiding criminal liability.

It was helping a person (Kryvonos - ed.) who needed to go abroad... He needed to have a child for work, for some contract with America. Khomchenko noted.

She added that before the fictitious adoption, she had no relationship with Kryvonos. She also stated that she knew nothing about the use of her son's birth certificate in court hearings in Kryvonos's case and did not give permission for it.

According to the woman's testimony, approximately in 2014, before enrolling her son in school, Kryvonos underwent a DNA test to subsequently cancel paternity through the court. Khomchenko said that after the completion of legal procedures, the official, who had never met his adopted son, also stopped all communication with her - except for one time, at the mother's request, he transferred part of the money for buying a bicycle.

Earlier, former People's Deputy Boryslav Bereza, who published a video with the child's mother, stated that a person like Kryvonos at the head of NABU is a discredit to the entire Bureau.