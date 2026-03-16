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Trump assessed the likelihood of Israel using nuclear weapons against Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2906 views

The US President stated that Israel cannot use nuclear weapons. Trump also noted the high level of coordination between the countries.

Trump assessed the likelihood of Israel using nuclear weapons against Iran

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he believes Israel will not use nuclear weapons in a war with Iran, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"Israel won't do it. Israel will never do it," the US president said at the White House.

US doesn't know if Iran's supreme leader is alive - Trump16.03.26, 20:35 • 3228 views

Let's add

David Sacks, the White House's chief artificial intelligence and cryptography specialist, recently suggested in an interview that "one should fear an escalation of war by Israel if it considers using nuclear weapons."

Trump's remarks came after he said yesterday that the US and Israel generally share the same military goals, although he admitted that their objectives may not be identical.

"The relationship is very good. The armed forces are very well coordinated," Trump told reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One.

Trump accused allies of disloyalty over refusal to escort tankers in Strait of Hormuz16.03.26, 19:31 • 3522 views

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