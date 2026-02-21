$43.270.00
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 4484 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 8028 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - Media
09:59 AM • 8426 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 11164 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 20817 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 31801 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26059 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30188 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 27858 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 23778 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Other

AI (artificial intelligence)

Field of modern technologies
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a field of computer science that deals with the creation of computer systems capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence. These tasks include learning, data analysis, speech and image recognition, decision-making, and text generation. AI is based on machine learning algorithms, neural networks, and large datasets. It is actively used in medicine, education, industry, finance, transportation, science, and everyday life (virtual assistants, recommendation systems, automatic translation).
1956
The term "artificial intelligence" was first introduced at a scientific conference in the USA
1997
The Deep Blue computer program defeated the world chess champion
2012
A breakthrough occurred in machine learning and neural networks
2016
The AlphaGo system defeated the world champion in the game of Go
2020
AI was widely used in medicine and data analysis
2023
Generative artificial intelligence became available for mass use
2025
AI is actively being implemented in education, business, and government services
News by theme
New details emerge in the Tumbler Ridge mass murder case: the suspect's ChatGPT account was blocked six months before the attack.Video

OpenAI blocked Jessy Van Rooijselaar's ChatGPT account six months before the shooting she is suspected of. The company detected "illicit activity" but did not notify authorities as it did not meet the threat threshold.

Crimes and emergencies • 09:58 AM • 2642 views
Vietnam to gain access to critical US technologies after agreements with Trump

Vietnam has reached an agreement with the Donald Trump administration to access American technologies in the fields of AI and semiconductors.

News of the World • February 21, 05:50 AM • 3992 views
Hackers breached over 600 firewalls in 55 countries using AI in just a few weeks

Amazon warned of a large-scale threat: cybercriminals used AI to breach over 600 firewalls in 55 countries in five weeks. The attacks targeted facilities with single-factor authentication and weak credentials.

News of the World • February 21, 12:30 AM • 3828 views
Google's new Gemini Pro model surpassed its predecessor and achieved record ratings

Google has released Gemini 3. 1 Pro, the latest version of its powerful LLM model, which is now available in preview. The new model significantly outperforms the previous Gemini 3 and tops the rankings of independent benchmarks such as Humanity's Last Exam and APEX-Agents.

Society • February 20, 08:16 AM • 4480 views
Meta cuts employee stock payouts for second consecutive year amid AI investments

Meta has cut annual stock option payouts by approximately 5% for most of its employees. This comes amid investments in artificial intelligence and the construction of data centers.

News of the World • February 20, 07:17 AM • 5118 views
Macron called the protection of free speech on social media "nonsense," criticizing the US position

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that protecting freedom of speech on social media is "pure nonsense," contradicting Donald Trump's foreign policy. European countries are considering banning social media for minors, while the US criticizes such actions as censorship.

Politics • February 18, 07:35 PM • 5772 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo

UNN tells about the uniqueness of American aircraft, how much the machines cost, and what made them popular.

News of the World • February 18, 03:06 PM • 78617 views
Warner Bros received Netflix's permission for new merger talks with Paramount

Warner Bros Discovery has resumed talks with Paramount Skydance after Netflix temporarily allowed it. The company has until February 23 to reach an agreement.

News of the World • February 17, 01:32 PM • 3577 views
EU to investigate Shein over sale of weapons and child-like sex dolls

The European Commission has launched an official investigation into Shein over suspicions of violating European law. The investigation concerns the sale of illegal goods, as well as the addictive design of the service.

News of the World • February 17, 01:21 PM • 3225 views
Spain demands criminal investigation into X, Meta, and TikTok over AI deepfakes

Spanish authorities have appealed to the prosecutor's office, demanding a criminal investigation into X, Meta, and TikTok. This is due to the creation and dissemination of sexualized deepfakes using their artificial intelligence tools.

Politics • February 17, 11:52 AM • 4106 views
EU updates list of tax havens - Vietnam, Turks and Caicos Islands added, three countries excluded

The EU Council has updated the list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, adding Vietnam and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Fiji, Samoa, and Trinidad and Tobago were removed from the list, leaving 10 countries and territories.

News of the World • February 17, 10:37 AM • 3863 views
Macron arrives in India to meet Modi, focused on fighter jet deal

French President Emmanuel Macron begins a three-day visit to India, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The main topics of discussion are cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and a potential contract for the supply of 114 Dassault Rafale fighter jets.

News of the World • February 17, 07:18 AM • 4231 views
EU regulator launches probe into Musk's X chatbot over sexualized AI images

The European Data Protection Board has launched an investigation into X's Grok chatbot over the creation of sexualized AI images without consent. This marks another instance of increased regulatory scrutiny on the platform.

News of the World • February 17, 06:48 AM • 4229 views
ByteDance to restrict AI tools after Disney's accusations of "virtual copyright infringement"

ByteDance will restrict its video generation model Seedance 2. 0 after threats of lawsuits from Disney. Hollywood studios accused the developers of using "pirated libraries" to train the neural network.

News of the World • February 17, 02:23 AM • 4469 views
Musk's companies participate in Pentagon's secret drone swarm development - Bloomberg

Elon Musk's companies SpaceX and xAI are participating in a new secret Pentagon competition to develop voice-controlled drones. The goal is to create swarm control technology that translates voice commands into digital instructions for multiple drones.

News of the World • February 16, 09:05 PM • 4993 views
GRU revealed over 30 Kalashnikov enterprises that had previously avoided sanctions

Ukrainian intelligence has released information on 39 enterprises of the Kalashnikov concern, some of which are still not under sanctions. These companies produce reconnaissance and attack drones, guided munitions, and other military equipment.

War in Ukraine • February 16, 03:05 PM • 4037 views
Social network X experienced an outage, with complaints coming from various countries

Users of the social network X (formerly Twitter) from Ukraine, the USA, Poland, Great Britain, France, and Germany are reporting outages. The problems concern the operation of the website, the application, and server connection.

Technologies • February 16, 02:07 PM • 2641 views
Exclusive
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius

On February 17, 2026, a solar eclipse in Aquarius will occur, bringing reform, new technologies, and the destruction of old systems. This period promises a sharp leap forward, revolutionary sentiments, and the formation of new alliances.

Society • February 16, 12:57 PM • 37219 views
Alibaba shares fall after Pentagon briefly adds it to 'blacklist'

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. led a sell-off in Chinese tech stocks after the Pentagon added it to a list of companies aiding the military. The Pentagon later withdrew the list without explanation, but the shares had already fallen.

Economy • February 16, 07:59 AM • 4414 views
OpenAI hires autonomous agent developer Peter Steinberg to accelerate AI assistant development

OpenAI is bringing in Peter Steinberg, the developer of OpenClaw, to accelerate the creation of AI assistants. His OpenClaw project, which has garnered 160,000 stars on GitHub, allows AI agents to autonomously control applications and hire people.

Technologies • February 16, 02:57 AM • 4009 views
The UK government is introducing strict safety rules for chatbots to protect children from harmful content

The UK government is closing a legal loophole that allowed AI developers to avoid responsibility for disseminating illegal material. Now, all chatbot providers must comply with the Online Safety Act.

Politics • February 16, 01:02 AM • 4574 views