OpenAI blocked Jessy Van Rooijselaar's ChatGPT account six months before the shooting she is suspected of. The company detected "illicit activity" but did not notify authorities as it did not meet the threat threshold.
Vietnam has reached an agreement with the Donald Trump administration to access American technologies in the fields of AI and semiconductors.
Amazon warned of a large-scale threat: cybercriminals used AI to breach over 600 firewalls in 55 countries in five weeks. The attacks targeted facilities with single-factor authentication and weak credentials.
Google has released Gemini 3. 1 Pro, the latest version of its powerful LLM model, which is now available in preview. The new model significantly outperforms the previous Gemini 3 and tops the rankings of independent benchmarks such as Humanity's Last Exam and APEX-Agents.
Meta has cut annual stock option payouts by approximately 5% for most of its employees. This comes amid investments in artificial intelligence and the construction of data centers.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that protecting freedom of speech on social media is "pure nonsense," contradicting Donald Trump's foreign policy. European countries are considering banning social media for minors, while the US criticizes such actions as censorship.
UNN tells about the uniqueness of American aircraft, how much the machines cost, and what made them popular.
Warner Bros Discovery has resumed talks with Paramount Skydance after Netflix temporarily allowed it. The company has until February 23 to reach an agreement.
The European Commission has launched an official investigation into Shein over suspicions of violating European law. The investigation concerns the sale of illegal goods, as well as the addictive design of the service.
Spanish authorities have appealed to the prosecutor's office, demanding a criminal investigation into X, Meta, and TikTok. This is due to the creation and dissemination of sexualized deepfakes using their artificial intelligence tools.
The EU Council has updated the list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, adding Vietnam and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Fiji, Samoa, and Trinidad and Tobago were removed from the list, leaving 10 countries and territories.
French President Emmanuel Macron begins a three-day visit to India, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The main topics of discussion are cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and a potential contract for the supply of 114 Dassault Rafale fighter jets.
The European Data Protection Board has launched an investigation into X's Grok chatbot over the creation of sexualized AI images without consent. This marks another instance of increased regulatory scrutiny on the platform.
ByteDance will restrict its video generation model Seedance 2. 0 after threats of lawsuits from Disney. Hollywood studios accused the developers of using "pirated libraries" to train the neural network.
Elon Musk's companies SpaceX and xAI are participating in a new secret Pentagon competition to develop voice-controlled drones. The goal is to create swarm control technology that translates voice commands into digital instructions for multiple drones.
Ukrainian intelligence has released information on 39 enterprises of the Kalashnikov concern, some of which are still not under sanctions. These companies produce reconnaissance and attack drones, guided munitions, and other military equipment.
Users of the social network X (formerly Twitter) from Ukraine, the USA, Poland, Great Britain, France, and Germany are reporting outages. The problems concern the operation of the website, the application, and server connection.
On February 17, 2026, a solar eclipse in Aquarius will occur, bringing reform, new technologies, and the destruction of old systems. This period promises a sharp leap forward, revolutionary sentiments, and the formation of new alliances.
Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. led a sell-off in Chinese tech stocks after the Pentagon added it to a list of companies aiding the military. The Pentagon later withdrew the list without explanation, but the shares had already fallen.
OpenAI is bringing in Peter Steinberg, the developer of OpenClaw, to accelerate the creation of AI assistants. His OpenClaw project, which has garnered 160,000 stars on GitHub, allows AI agents to autonomously control applications and hire people.
The UK government is closing a legal loophole that allowed AI developers to avoid responsibility for disseminating illegal material. Now, all chatbot providers must comply with the Online Safety Act.