Nvidia CEO hints at ending investments in OpenAI and Anthropic as they go public

Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM • 17911 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 29770 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 39557 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 27689 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 30671 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 55987 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 80286 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 67523 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69035 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Publications
Exclusives
Israel's F-35 shot down a Russian-made Iranian plane over Tehran for the first time, having fired 5,000 shells since the start of the campaignVideoMarch 4, 03:41 PM
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM
Putin will release two Hungarians, previously mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity. They will leave Russia with Szijjártó - Russian mediaMarch 4, 04:47 PM
Iran strikes US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel - IRGCMarch 4, 05:01 PM
Iraq experiences full blackout, causes not yet namedVideoMarch 4, 05:19 PM
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM
Nvidia CEO hints at ending investments in OpenAI and Anthropic as they go public

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 44 views

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that the company would cease large-scale funding for leading AI developers such as OpenAI and Anthropic as they prepare to go public. Nvidia is transitioning from a co-owner role to a direct infrastructure provider, a move that led to a 2.6% rise in the company's shares.

Nvidia CEO hints at ending investments in OpenAI and Anthropic as they go public

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the chipmaker could complete major funding for leading artificial intelligence developers as OpenAI and Anthropic prepare to go public this year. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

During the Morgan Stanley conference, Huang noted that recent multi-billion dollar infusions into these companies will be the last deals of this format before their initial public offering (IPO). Huang attributes the change in strategy to the closing of the window of opportunity for private investors, which forces Nvidia to move from the role of co-owner to a direct infrastructure provider model.

Cancellation of mega-deal with OpenAI and preparation for a trillion-dollar IPO

The previous agreement to invest $100 billion in OpenAI has effectively lost its relevance due to the ChatGPT creator's plans to become a public company by the end of 2026.

HP, Dell, Acer, and Asus consider using Chinese memory chips amid supply crisis - report05.02.26, 20:49

Nvidia limited itself to a $30 billion contribution, which Huang called the last opportunity to invest in such a significant private entity before its probable valuation of $1 trillion. Currently, OpenAI is actively laying the groundwork for entering the stock market, which fundamentally changes the rules for attracting capital from strategic partners.

Completion of Anthropic funding and market reaction

A similar situation is observed with Anthropic, where Nvidia's latest investment of $10 billion will also be the final one before the startup's expected IPO.

Although the developer of the Claude model has not yet officially confirmed the timing of its IPO, Huang made it clear that further increases in equity stakes are becoming impractical. The market reacted positively to these statements with a 2.6% rise in Nvidia shares, as investors see this step as the company's desire to avoid excessive financial dependence on individual AI clients.

Google's parent company is becoming an AI leader, surpassing OpenAI - Reuters05.02.26, 13:46

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Technology
OpenAI
Reuters