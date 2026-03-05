Nvidia CEO hints at ending investments in OpenAI and Anthropic as they go public

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the chipmaker could complete major funding for leading artificial intelligence developers as OpenAI and Anthropic prepare to go public this year. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

During the Morgan Stanley conference, Huang noted that recent multi-billion dollar infusions into these companies will be the last deals of this format before their initial public offering (IPO). Huang attributes the change in strategy to the closing of the window of opportunity for private investors, which forces Nvidia to move from the role of co-owner to a direct infrastructure provider model.

Cancellation of mega-deal with OpenAI and preparation for a trillion-dollar IPO

The previous agreement to invest $100 billion in OpenAI has effectively lost its relevance due to the ChatGPT creator's plans to become a public company by the end of 2026.

HP, Dell, Acer, and Asus consider using Chinese memory chips amid supply crisis - report

Nvidia limited itself to a $30 billion contribution, which Huang called the last opportunity to invest in such a significant private entity before its probable valuation of $1 trillion. Currently, OpenAI is actively laying the groundwork for entering the stock market, which fundamentally changes the rules for attracting capital from strategic partners.

Completion of Anthropic funding and market reaction

A similar situation is observed with Anthropic, where Nvidia's latest investment of $10 billion will also be the final one before the startup's expected IPO.

Although the developer of the Claude model has not yet officially confirmed the timing of its IPO, Huang made it clear that further increases in equity stakes are becoming impractical. The market reacted positively to these statements with a 2.6% rise in Nvidia shares, as investors see this step as the company's desire to avoid excessive financial dependence on individual AI clients.

Google's parent company is becoming an AI leader, surpassing OpenAI - Reuters