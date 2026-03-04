$43.450.22
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 6014 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 15757 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 15139 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 21716 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 49246 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 77056 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 64549 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 67405 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61808 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34919 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Putin will release two Hungarians, previously mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity. They will leave Russia with Szijjártó - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will release two Hungarian citizens, mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity. Transcarpathian Hungarians will leave Russia with Szijjártó.

Putin will release two Hungarians, previously mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity. They will leave Russia with Szijjártó - Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will release two Hungarian citizens from captivity, who were previously mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, Szijjártó discussed with Putin in Moscow issues of energy security and the release of Transcarpathian Hungarians who fought in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Russian captivity.

It later became known that the Transcarpathian Hungarians would leave the Russian Federation together with Szijjártó, who is on a visit to Moscow.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó defends Ukrainian draft dodgers09.02.26, 11:43 • 6342 views

Antonina Tumanova

