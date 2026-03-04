Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will release two Hungarian citizens from captivity, who were previously mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, Szijjártó discussed with Putin in Moscow issues of energy security and the release of Transcarpathian Hungarians who fought in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Russian captivity.

It later became known that the Transcarpathian Hungarians would leave the Russian Federation together with Szijjártó, who is on a visit to Moscow.

