54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 34860 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 64712 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 54812 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 60128 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 57440 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 32943 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28091 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 25837 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 35558 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Publications
Exclusives
US and Israel strike Iranian facilities, but deny Ukraine Tomahawk missiles - ISWMarch 4, 02:34 AM • 26261 views
There will be no agreement on Ukraine without European participation - Merz after meeting with TrumpMarch 4, 03:01 AM • 13445 views
China identifies "five lessons" after US and Israeli strikes on IranPhotoMarch 4, 04:30 AM • 8376 views
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned08:18 AM • 11537 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently08:29 AM • 11182 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 102 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 352 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 63988 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 85914 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 84117 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 23897 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 32039 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 36296 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 44647 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 51019 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Generative AI creates new content based on data, unlike traditional AI, which only analyzes. It accelerates content creation, reduces costs, but requires verification of the generated information.

Generative artificial intelligence has already managed to become part of the daily work of businesses and ordinary users. It creates texts, images, music, videos, and even program code, helps automate processes, and saves time. UNN will tell you more about what generative AI is and how this tool can be effectively used.

What is generative AI

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that does not just analyze data but creates new content based on large arrays of information. If traditional AI systems work according to clearly defined rules and help make decisions, generative models form original texts, illustrations, audio files, or videos in response to a user's request. It is this ability to create new things that has made the technology groundbreaking for creative industries and digital services.

AI takes over music charts: 2026 viral hit sparks scandal18.01.26, 02:10 • 11893 views

Most modern solutions are based on large language models and deep learning neural networks. First, the model goes through a training phase on large sets of structured and unstructured data, where it learns patterns between words, images, or sounds, and then it is configured for specific tasks, either through fine-tuning or through reinforcement learning based on human evaluations. After that, the system can generate responses based on text prompts. To increase accuracy, generation augmentation mechanisms are used, which allow using relevant data.

What is the difference between traditional and generative AI

The main difference between generative AI and traditional AI lies in the approach to tasks. Classical AI is effective in forecasting, fraud detection, analytics, and process automation. Generative AI works with open formulations, can adapt to uncertain requests, and demonstrates creativity.

DeepMind's AlphaGenome AI deciphered the human "dark genome"30.01.26, 04:26 • 3856 views

GenAI's functionalities cover several key areas. In the text sphere, this includes writing articles, product descriptions, scripts, translations, and chatbot responses. In the visual direction, it involves creating images from text descriptions, stylizing graphics, and generating videos. The technology can also generate natural language for voice assistants and create original musical compositions. A separate area is programming, where models help write and optimize code, accelerating development.

Are the tools available for free?

Today, the market is represented by dozens of solutions, among which the most famous are GPT from OpenAI, Claude from Anthropic, and Gemini from Google. Also available are Meta's LLaMA models and other open-architecture solutions. In the field of images, Midjourney and DALL·E are popular, for video work - Runway, and for programmers - GitHub Copilot X. Most of these platforms offer free versions or trial tariffs with limitations on the number of requests or functionality, which allows users to evaluate the service's capabilities without additional costs.

Benefits of using generative AI

The advantages of generative AI are obvious: it accelerates content creation, reduces costs, works around the clock, and allows scaling processes without a significant increase in resources. At the same time, there are risks associated with the possible generation of inaccurate information, data bias, and the difficulty of controlling results. That is why the implementation of GenAI necessarily requires a balanced approach and verification of the generated content.

Despite the challenges, generative artificial intelligence has already changed the approach to working with information and has become a tool that combines analytics and creativity, allows quickly testing ideas and adapting to the requirements of the digital economy.

Is YouTube feeding users "AI garbage"? Over 20% of what new users see is AI-generated28.12.25, 03:11 • 3885 views

Alla Kiosak

