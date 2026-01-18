AI takes over music charts: 2026 viral hit sparks scandal

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 13763 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 23563 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 21352 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 32805 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 42891 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 36877 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 53714 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28860 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 44309 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36280 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia is considering options for striking nuclear power plant substations - GURJanuary 17, 02:47 PM • 5794 views
Russia may be preparing strikes on facilities serving nuclear power plants - ZelenskyyJanuary 17, 03:40 PM • 5086 views
On January 18, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of UkraineJanuary 17, 04:25 PM • 8864 views
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian Paralympic Committee and Cybersport FederationJanuary 17, 04:36 PM • 5722 views
Trump imposes tariffs on several European countries over their stance on GreenlandJanuary 17, 05:03 PM • 4198 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 22251 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 53715 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 30730 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 62388 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 92479 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Javier Milei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Egypt
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 20053 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 17891 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 16162 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 15697 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 27276 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Truth Social
The Diplomat

AI takes over music charts: 2026 viral hit sparks scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

An Afro Soul version of Stromae's song "Papaoutai," likely created by AI, debuted at 168th place on the global Spotify chart. This caused outrage among the artist's fans due to the personal nature of the original song.

AI takes over music charts: 2026 viral hit sparks scandal

A new Afro Soul version of Stromae's song "Papaoutai" became the main musical sensation of January 2026. The track, presumably created with artificial intelligence, debuted at 168th place in the global Spotify chart, garnering over 1.29 million streams in its first week alone. This was reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

The composition "Papaoutai – Afro Soul", released under the Unjaps label, has accumulated over 14 million streams worldwide. Although there is no official confirmation of AI use, experts point to the perfect reproduction of Stromae's voice.

US develops AI app that creates digital avatars of deceased relatives15.11.25, 05:41 • 3790 views

This caused outrage among the artist's fans, as the original 2013 song is deeply personal - it is dedicated to the singer's father, who died during the Rwandan genocide.

Statistics and Legislation

A study by Deezer and Ipsos showed that 97% of listeners cannot distinguish AI music from human music. Currently, the situation in the industry is as follows:

  • Approximately 20,000 AI-generated tracks are uploaded to the Deezer platform daily.
    • In the US, music generated exclusively by neural networks is not subject to copyright protection.
      • 45% of streaming users express a desire to have a filter to block AI content.

        Critics note that such technologies exploit the creative identity of performers without their consent. At the same time, some labels are already using AI as a tool for rapid promotion and experimentation with styles.

        Matthew McConaughey trademarked the phrase "Alright, alright, alright" to protect against AI16.01.26, 06:01 • 3084 views

        Stepan Haftko

        CultureTechnologies
        Technology
        Musician
        Trend
        Spotify
        Rwanda
        United States