Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:05 AM • 7242 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 10939 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 10835 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 13298 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 22584 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 37673 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 37704 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 37790 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 33262 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Publications
Exclusives
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 15969 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 28612 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 23983 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 33932 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The 36-year-old Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, known for her role as Tokyo, announced the birth of her first child. The child's father is Argentine actor Chino Darín.

Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
Photo: www.instagram.com/ursulolita

Popular Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó surprised her followers with joyful news. It turned out that the 36-year-old celebrity has become a mother. This is reported by UNN with reference to the star's Instagram.

Details

Corberó, who became particularly famous for her role as Tokyo in the series "Money Heist," announced on her Instagram Stories that she had given birth to her first child.

From the photo, you can see Úrsula standing next to a brown baby stroller. Interestingly, the celebrity did not reveal the gender of the newborn.

Hello. I'm a mom

- the star left a short caption.

Additionally

The child's father is Argentine celebrity Chino Darín. Corberó began a relationship with this actor in 2016. It was then that they starred together in the series "The Embassy."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported how Alina Grosu spoke about how she had difficulty getting pregnant for a long time and that the future arrival of a baby would be a real miracle for her.

Stanislav Karmazin

