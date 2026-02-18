Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time

Photo: www.instagram.com/ursulolita

Popular Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó surprised her followers with joyful news. It turned out that the 36-year-old celebrity has become a mother. This is reported by UNN with reference to the star's Instagram.

Corberó, who became particularly famous for her role as Tokyo in the series "Money Heist," announced on her Instagram Stories that she had given birth to her first child.

From the photo, you can see Úrsula standing next to a brown baby stroller. Interestingly, the celebrity did not reveal the gender of the newborn.

Hello. I'm a mom - the star left a short caption.

The child's father is Argentine celebrity Chino Darín. Corberó began a relationship with this actor in 2016. It was then that they starred together in the series "The Embassy."

