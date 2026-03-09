Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl

Popular Ukrainian singer Melovin helped 9-year-old Tania from Kolomyia fulfill her musical dream by gifting her a new violin. This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

Details

The mother of 9-year-old Tania from Kolomyia said that her daughter lives for music and dreams of playing the violin. Teachers note her talent, but due to a disability, the girl previously played on an old, used violin that barely made a sound.

Melovin invited Tania and her mother to Kyiv and presented her with an instrument made of spruce and maple wood — similar to one Antonio Stradivari played.

When I gave it to Tania, she was so moved that she just remained silent... But her eyes spoke more than any words - the artist noted.

After presenting the violin, Melovin and Tania performed the composition "Nebo" together: the artist played the keyboards, and the girl played her new instrument.

The singer admitted that the story was personal to him: in his childhood, he knew a friend who was forced to give up playing the violin due to the lack of a new instrument.

Perhaps that's why it was so important for me to help Tania. I sincerely believe that her music will still resonate with many hearts - Melovin added.

The celebrity thanked everyone who supports his charitable initiatives and helps create small miracles for children.

