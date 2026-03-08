$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
07:46 PM • 3454 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 16161 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 41610 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 27223 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 26862 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 25586 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 36431 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 79245 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 43829 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 43952 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+1°
0.8m/s
76%
763mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine opposed participation of RF in the Venice Biennale - joint statement by the MFA and the Ministry of EconomyMarch 8, 10:51 AM • 13789 views
UAE attacked Iran for the first time - desalination plant damagedMarch 8, 11:40 AM • 16273 views
Powerful explosion at the Tochmash plant in Donetsk destroyed an ammunition and UAV warehousePhotoVideoMarch 8, 11:51 AM • 9212 views
New Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten visited a destroyed high-rise building in KyivPhotoMarch 8, 12:50 PM • 6284 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 17820 views
Publications
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 41607 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 72368 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 78291 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 107500 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 71027 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Ali Khamenei
Wang Yi (politician)
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 17942 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 27460 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 29986 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 31033 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 31680 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Financial Times
The Diplomat
Truth Social

In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3454 views

A group of individuals in seven cars blocked a TCC vehicle, injured two servicemen, and abducted a conscript. Police are searching for the attackers in connection with a serious crime.

In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript

On Sunday, March 8, near the village of Ozero in Volyn, a brazen attack occurred on a notification group of the territorial recruitment center. About seven civilian cars chased a service vehicle, blocked it, and abducted a conscript who was being transported for data clarification. As a result of the incident, two servicemen were injured. This was reported by the Volyn TCC and SP, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Volyn Regional TCC and SP, the attackers acted in concert: civilian cars caught up with the special transport and began dangerous maneuvers, cutting it off on the road. Because of this, the service car drove into a ditch. After stopping, a group of people used physical force against the military, broke the glass in the car, and pulled out the man who was being transported to the center.

SBU detains Russian intelligence agent who planned to blow up TCC building in Donetsk region05.03.26, 10:21 • 4991 view

One serviceman sustained a head injury; another has abrasions on his forearm and face, as the attackers broke the front passenger window of the car. Currently, the condition of the servicemen is stable.

– reported the press service of the agency.

Legal consequences and investigation

The conscript, who was forcibly released by the attackers, turned out to be a resident of Zaporizhzhia, subject to conscription. The TCC emphasized that such actions during martial law are a serious crime. All information about the incident, as well as data on the vehicles of the involved persons, has already been handed over to law enforcement agencies to identify all participants in the attack.

Obstructing the lawful activities of servicemen, using force, and organizing such attacks during martial law is a serious crime and entails criminal liability.

– emphasized the TCC.

Investigative actions are currently underway to detain the persons involved in organizing and carrying out this attack.

In Dnipro, a man was notified of suspicion for injuring a TCC serviceman07.03.26, 18:29 • 5694 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Volyn Oblast
Zaporizhzhia