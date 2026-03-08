In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript

On Sunday, March 8, near the village of Ozero in Volyn, a brazen attack occurred on a notification group of the territorial recruitment center. About seven civilian cars chased a service vehicle, blocked it, and abducted a conscript who was being transported for data clarification. As a result of the incident, two servicemen were injured. This was reported by the Volyn TCC and SP, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Volyn Regional TCC and SP, the attackers acted in concert: civilian cars caught up with the special transport and began dangerous maneuvers, cutting it off on the road. Because of this, the service car drove into a ditch. After stopping, a group of people used physical force against the military, broke the glass in the car, and pulled out the man who was being transported to the center.

SBU detains Russian intelligence agent who planned to blow up TCC building in Donetsk region

One serviceman sustained a head injury; another has abrasions on his forearm and face, as the attackers broke the front passenger window of the car. Currently, the condition of the servicemen is stable. – reported the press service of the agency.

Legal consequences and investigation

The conscript, who was forcibly released by the attackers, turned out to be a resident of Zaporizhzhia, subject to conscription. The TCC emphasized that such actions during martial law are a serious crime. All information about the incident, as well as data on the vehicles of the involved persons, has already been handed over to law enforcement agencies to identify all participants in the attack.

Obstructing the lawful activities of servicemen, using force, and organizing such attacks during martial law is a serious crime and entails criminal liability. – emphasized the TCC.

Investigative actions are currently underway to detain the persons involved in organizing and carrying out this attack.

In Dnipro, a man was notified of suspicion for injuring a TCC serviceman