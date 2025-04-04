Barack Obama

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13908 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24561 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62468 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210118 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120567 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388923 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308619 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213381 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244037 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255008 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12831 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128788 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210118 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388923 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252883 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308619 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1670 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12467 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43034 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71087 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56721 views
Science under threat: Head of the Nobel Committee warns that pressure on free research is increasing

The head of the Nobel Committee has expressed concern about the harassment of scientists and the reduction of science funding. This is happening against the background of political disputes and may threaten the freedom of research.

News of the World • March 24, 09:49 AM • 30874 views

Demands to remove: Trump didn't like his portrait in the gallery of American leaders

Donald Trump has called for his portrait to be removed from the Colorado Capitol, calling it deliberately distorted. The state's governor reacted with surprise.

News of the World • March 24, 09:32 AM • 27684 views

The CIA secret base accidentally ended up on the list of government buildings for sale

The CIA base in Virginia mistakenly appeared on the list of government buildings for sale from DODGE by Elon Musk. The building houses over 35,000 items from the Obama family and other classified materials.

News of the World • March 9, 03:59 PM • 27747 views

“Diplomatic war is over": Russian State Duma assesses the talks in Riyadh

The chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs announces the end of the “diplomatic war” between the United States and Russia. The US Secretary of State announced that sanctions may be lifted after the conflict in Ukraine is resolved.

News of the World • February 18, 04:50 PM • 32227 views

Trump wants to sign a new nuclear deal with Iran

Donald Trump has announced his desire to sign a new nuclear deal with Iran that will allow the country to develop peacefully without nuclear weapons. In 2018, the United States already withdrew from a similar agreement signed by Obama in 2015.

News of the World • February 5, 08:45 PM • 29203 views

Biden signs contract with Hollywood agency: what it means

Former U. S. President Joe Biden has resumed cooperation with Creative Artists Agency after leaving office. The agency previously represented his interests and has ties to the Obama family.

News of the World • February 4, 01:01 PM • 108991 views

Trump signs executive order to make Musk's DOGE official

Donald Trump has signed a decree transforming the US Digital Service into the Department of Government Efficiency under the leadership of Elon Musk. The new body will have expanded powers and aims to optimize the work of federal agencies.

News of the World • January 21, 07:51 AM • 26791 views

Taking it back: Trump on the Panama Canal

In his inaugural address, Donald Trump announced plans to regain U. S. control of the Panama Canal. He also intends to rename the Gulf of Mexico and return the former name of Mount McKinley.

Politics • January 20, 06:19 PM • 86967 views

Maybe she despises it? Melania Trump did not bring a gift for Jill Biden

During the traditional meeting at the White House, Melania Trump did not present a gift to Jill Biden, unlike in 2017. The Trumps and Bidens exchanged greetings and handshakes.

News of the World • January 20, 05:06 PM • 29320 views

Obama dismissed rumors of divorce from his wife with a touching greeting - media

The former President of the USA congratulated Michelle Obama on her birthday on social media. This dispelled all rumors about problems in their relationship that arose due to Michelle's absence from important events.

News of the World • January 18, 12:59 PM • 142585 views

Obama, Clinton and Bush refuse to attend Trump's inaugural dinner

Obama, Clinton and Bush Jr. will not attend President-elect Trump's traditional inaugural dinner. All three, however, will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

News of the World • January 16, 09:55 AM • 23427 views

Biden decides to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism

The Biden administration plans to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism as part of a deal to release political prisoners. This decision may be reversed after the inauguration of the new US president.

News of the World • January 15, 12:54 AM • 45311 views

Michelle Obama will not attend Trump's inauguration

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Barack Obama, the Bush and Clinton families have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony.

News of the World • January 15, 12:41 AM • 28675 views

Jimmy Carter's funeral in Washington: which US president attended the ceremony

A farewell ceremony for the 39th US President Jimmy Carter is held at the Washington National Cathedral. The ceremony is attended by Biden, Obama, Bush, Clinton, Trump and other dignitaries.

Politics • January 9, 09:22 PM • 28035 views

Jimmy Carter's six-day farewell ceremony has begun: mourning events will take place until January 9

The six-day state funeral of the 39th US President Jimmy Carter has begun in Georgia. The ceremony will end on January 9 in Washington, D.C., where Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy, and all living former presidents are expected to attend.

News of the World • January 5, 08:00 AM • 30315 views

The Pentagon releases a Guantanamo Bay prisoner who has been there since the first day of its opening

The Pentagon has repatriated to Tunisia 59-year-old Ridah Bin Saleh al-Yazidi, who has been held at Guantanamo Bay since its opening. His release is part of Biden's program to reduce the number of prisoners.

News of the World • December 31, 07:45 AM • 34577 views

Trump promises to change the name of Denali, the highest mountain in North America, to Mount McKinley

Donald Trump has announced his intention to rename the highest mountain in North America, Denali, back to McKinley. The mountain was renamed by Obama in 2015 in honor of local residents.

News of the World • December 23, 11:11 AM • 15403 views

Michelle Obama talks about Christmas plans and difficulties with gifts for Barack

The former US first lady shared her plans to spend Christmas in Hawaii and spoke about the difficulties in choosing a gift for Barack. The Obamas' family traditions have remained unchanged since leaving the White House.

News of the World • December 17, 04:25 PM • 74006 views

Trump, despite tradition, may receive a second state visit to Britain: what is at stake

The possibility of Trump's second state visit to the UK is ruled out due to the change of government, monarch, and the break between presidencies. Such a case would be unprecedented, as no world leader has ever received two full state visits.

News of the World • November 11, 12:59 PM • 18097 views

Kamala Harris could become a U.S. Supreme Court justice - media outlet

Justice Sonia Sotomayor could retire, allowing Biden to nominate Harris to fill her seat. Democrats have a majority in the Senate through January, giving them a chance to confirm the nominee.

News of the World • November 9, 06:34 PM • 24796 views

Trump promised revenge: Politico reveals which American politicians are on the “blacklist”

Politico has compiled a list of politicians who face Trump's revenge if he wins the election. Among the potential “victims” are Biden, Harris, Obama, Clinton and other opponents.

News of the World • November 6, 08:34 PM • 56959 views

In case of Trump's victory, Europe is preparing for a possible break in transatlantic relations - WP

European countries are developing plans for a possible breakdown in transatlantic relations if Trump wins. The EU headquarters has set up a special group to develop a response strategy.

News of the World • November 3, 09:23 PM • 22621 views

Obama raps from Eminem track at rally in support of Harris

Barack Obama demonstrated his rap skills at Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Detroit. Eminem introduced the former president, urging people to vote and emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech.

News of the World • October 23, 06:27 AM • 16452 views

Trump asks about arms sales to Ukraine in first meeting with Putin - NYT

At the 2017 G20 summit, Trump discussed arms sales to Ukraine with Putin, the Russian dictator called it a mistake.

Politics • October 7, 02:32 AM • 118738 views

Obama to campaign for Harris in key states - AP

Barack Obama is planning to support Kamala Harris' election campaign in important US states. The former president will be traveling around the country during the last 27 days before the election, starting with Pittsburgh.

News of the World • October 5, 01:57 AM • 20623 views

Harris officially becomes Democratic presidential candidate

US Vice President Kamala Harris has been officially nominated as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate. She will become the second person of color and the second female nominee from a major party in US history.

News of the World • August 2, 05:42 PM • 25301 views

International Beer Day: Top 20 facts about the hoppy beverage

Today is International Beer Day. From ancient origins to modern records - learn 20 fascinating facts about the world's third most popular drink after water and tea.

UNN Lite • August 2, 04:00 AM • 138355 views

Kamala Harris's rating increased to 43% - media

Kamala Harris's support grew after Biden's announcement that he would not run. Her rating reached 48%, especially among Democrats and African Americans, putting her ahead of Trump in terms of voter enthusiasm.

News of the World • July 28, 04:16 PM • 26667 views

Obama officially endorses Harris as US presidential candidate

Barack and Michelle Obama have expressed their full support for Kamala Harris as a candidate for the US presidency. The former president said that they would do everything possible for her to win the election in November.

News of the World • July 26, 10:59 AM • 17375 views

Barack Obama intends to support Kamala Harris in the US presidential election

Barack Obama plans to express his support for Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate in the US presidential election. The former president has already privately informed the vice president about this and is in regular contact with her.

News of the World • July 26, 09:17 AM • 19343 views