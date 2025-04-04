Barack Obama

The head of the Nobel Committee has expressed concern about the harassment of scientists and the reduction of science funding. This is happening against the background of political disputes and may threaten the freedom of research.
Donald Trump has called for his portrait to be removed from the Colorado Capitol, calling it deliberately distorted. The state's governor reacted with surprise.
The CIA base in Virginia mistakenly appeared on the list of government buildings for sale from DODGE by Elon Musk. The building houses over 35,000 items from the Obama family and other classified materials.
The chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs announces the end of the “diplomatic war” between the United States and Russia. The US Secretary of State announced that sanctions may be lifted after the conflict in Ukraine is resolved.
Donald Trump has announced his desire to sign a new nuclear deal with Iran that will allow the country to develop peacefully without nuclear weapons. In 2018, the United States already withdrew from a similar agreement signed by Obama in 2015.
Former U. S. President Joe Biden has resumed cooperation with Creative Artists Agency after leaving office. The agency previously represented his interests and has ties to the Obama family.
Donald Trump has signed a decree transforming the US Digital Service into the Department of Government Efficiency under the leadership of Elon Musk. The new body will have expanded powers and aims to optimize the work of federal agencies.
In his inaugural address, Donald Trump announced plans to regain U. S. control of the Panama Canal. He also intends to rename the Gulf of Mexico and return the former name of Mount McKinley.
During the traditional meeting at the White House, Melania Trump did not present a gift to Jill Biden, unlike in 2017. The Trumps and Bidens exchanged greetings and handshakes.
The former President of the USA congratulated Michelle Obama on her birthday on social media. This dispelled all rumors about problems in their relationship that arose due to Michelle's absence from important events.
Obama, Clinton and Bush Jr. will not attend President-elect Trump's traditional inaugural dinner. All three, however, will attend the swearing-in ceremony.
The Biden administration plans to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism as part of a deal to release political prisoners. This decision may be reversed after the inauguration of the new US president.
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Barack Obama, the Bush and Clinton families have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony.
A farewell ceremony for the 39th US President Jimmy Carter is held at the Washington National Cathedral. The ceremony is attended by Biden, Obama, Bush, Clinton, Trump and other dignitaries.
The six-day state funeral of the 39th US President Jimmy Carter has begun in Georgia. The ceremony will end on January 9 in Washington, D.C., where Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy, and all living former presidents are expected to attend.
The Pentagon has repatriated to Tunisia 59-year-old Ridah Bin Saleh al-Yazidi, who has been held at Guantanamo Bay since its opening. His release is part of Biden's program to reduce the number of prisoners.
Donald Trump has announced his intention to rename the highest mountain in North America, Denali, back to McKinley. The mountain was renamed by Obama in 2015 in honor of local residents.
The former US first lady shared her plans to spend Christmas in Hawaii and spoke about the difficulties in choosing a gift for Barack. The Obamas' family traditions have remained unchanged since leaving the White House.
The possibility of Trump's second state visit to the UK is ruled out due to the change of government, monarch, and the break between presidencies. Such a case would be unprecedented, as no world leader has ever received two full state visits.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor could retire, allowing Biden to nominate Harris to fill her seat. Democrats have a majority in the Senate through January, giving them a chance to confirm the nominee.
Politico has compiled a list of politicians who face Trump's revenge if he wins the election. Among the potential “victims” are Biden, Harris, Obama, Clinton and other opponents.
European countries are developing plans for a possible breakdown in transatlantic relations if Trump wins. The EU headquarters has set up a special group to develop a response strategy.
Barack Obama demonstrated his rap skills at Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Detroit. Eminem introduced the former president, urging people to vote and emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech.
At the 2017 G20 summit, Trump discussed arms sales to Ukraine with Putin, the Russian dictator called it a mistake.
Barack Obama is planning to support Kamala Harris' election campaign in important US states. The former president will be traveling around the country during the last 27 days before the election, starting with Pittsburgh.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has been officially nominated as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate. She will become the second person of color and the second female nominee from a major party in US history.
Kamala Harris's support grew after Biden's announcement that he would not run. Her rating reached 48%, especially among Democrats and African Americans, putting her ahead of Trump in terms of voter enthusiasm.
Barack and Michelle Obama have expressed their full support for Kamala Harris as a candidate for the US presidency. The former president said that they would do everything possible for her to win the election in November.
Barack Obama plans to express his support for Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate in the US presidential election. The former president has already privately informed the vice president about this and is in regular contact with her.