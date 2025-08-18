Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to

US President Donald Trump believes that the head of the Ukrainian state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, can stop the war almost immediately. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the White House clarified that the conditions for this are Ukraine's refusal of Crimea and joining NATO.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it all started. Crimea, which Obama gave away (12 years ago, without a single shot!), cannot be returned, and Ukraine will not join NATO. - Trump noted.

He added that "some things never change."

Recall

During the summit in Anchorage, Putin proposed to end the war in Ukraine in exchange for full control over Donbas. Donald Trump supports these conditions and urges Zelenskyy to accept the offer.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to give up territory. He emphasized that real negotiations can begin on the current front line, which is supported by Europeans.

