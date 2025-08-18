$41.450.00
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1806 views

Donald Trump stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy could immediately end the war if Ukraine renounces Crimea and NATO membership. According to the US president, "some things never change."

Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to

US President Donald Trump believes that the head of the Ukrainian state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, can stop the war almost immediately. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the White House clarified that the conditions for this are Ukraine's refusal of Crimea and joining NATO.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it all started. Crimea, which Obama gave away (12 years ago, without a single shot!), cannot be returned, and Ukraine will not join NATO.

- Trump noted.

He added that "some things never change."

Recall

During the summit in Anchorage, Putin proposed to end the war in Ukraine in exchange for full control over Donbas. Donald Trump supports these conditions and urges Zelenskyy to accept the offer.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to give up territory. He emphasized that real negotiations can begin on the current front line, which is supported by Europeans.

Trump supports Putin's proposal for Russian control over Donbas in exchange for peace - Fox News17.08.25, 21:29 • 5800 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Truth Social
Luhansk Oblast
Barack Obama
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine