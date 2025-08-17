$41.450.00
Trump supports Putin's proposal for Russian control over Donbas in exchange for peace - Fox News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Putin proposed ending the war in Ukraine in exchange for full control over Donbas. Donald Trump supports these terms and urges Zelenskyy to accept the offer.

Trump supports Putin's proposal for Russian control over Donbas in exchange for peace - Fox News

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has proposed ending the war against Ukraine in exchange for establishing full control over Donbas, and US President Donald Trump supports these terms. This is reported by Fox News, citing an unnamed European diplomat, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that a US official confirmed that Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept Putin's proposal.

After meeting with Putin on Friday in Alaska, Trump told European allies that the Russian president reiterated that he wants to gain control of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, but that he seems open to the possibility of breaking the "stalemate" in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson along with a freeze along the front lines

- the article states.

The media adds that Trump abandoned support for a ceasefire, instead seeking a peace agreement after meeting with Putin, who "has long stated that Moscow is not interested in a temporary truce and is seeking a long-term settlement that serves the Kremlin's interests."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to statements about the need to cede Ukrainian territories to Russia to end the war. He stated that the Constitution of Ukraine makes it impossible to renounce territory or trade land.

European leaders reacted to statements about ending the Russian-Ukrainian war by transferring four more regions of Ukraine to Russia. In particular, President of the European Council António Costa stated that Ukraine has the sovereign right to determine the terms of peace – and it must be respected.

