Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made a number of ambiguous statements regarding the war in Ukraine and EU financial instruments following the summit in Brussels. The head of the Hungarian government criticized the Western approach to supporting Kyiv, calling the hope for future reparations from Russia an illusion. This is reported by HVG, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking to journalists, Orbán ironically described the Western leaders' vision of the situation, questioning the obvious facts of the Russian invasion.

They (Western leaders – ed.) calmly have breakfast at home, drink coffee and think about how morally correct it is to help a small country that has been attacked, of course, it is not so small, and it is not even clear who attacked whom, in any case, we are now helping a country that has suffered violence, and it costs us nothing. But in the end, they (Ukraine – ed.) will pay – said the Prime Minister.

The issue of frozen assets

Orbán emphasized that Hungary managed to avoid the risk of using frozen Russian assets. He once again stressed that the confiscation of these funds would be tantamount to declaring war. The Prime Minister also added that if such a decision were made, Hungary would immediately withdraw its foreign exchange reserves from Western Europe to prevent their potential confiscation in the future.

Against the backdrop of serious political statements, Orbán did not miss the opportunity to joke about the atmosphere in Brussels, noting that "everything that happens here is bad for us, otherwise this place would be good."

