03:48 PM • 4566 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 10267 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 10779 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 19122 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 17359 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14284 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16009 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12866 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 21326 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11120 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Hungarian Prime Minister and Putin's "friend" Orban in Brussels criticized the Western approach to supporting Kyiv, calling the hope for future reparations from Russia an illusion. He also stated that Hungary managed to avoid the risk of using frozen Russian assets.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made a number of ambiguous statements regarding the war in Ukraine and EU financial instruments following the summit in Brussels. The head of the Hungarian government criticized the Western approach to supporting Kyiv, calling the hope for future reparations from Russia an illusion. This is reported by HVG, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking to journalists, Orbán ironically described the Western leaders' vision of the situation, questioning the obvious facts of the Russian invasion.

They (Western leaders – ed.) calmly have breakfast at home, drink coffee and think about how morally correct it is to help a small country that has been attacked, of course, it is not so small, and it is not even clear who attacked whom, in any case, we are now helping a country that has suffered violence, and it costs us nothing. But in the end, they (Ukraine – ed.) will pay 

– said the Prime Minister.

The issue of frozen assets

Orbán emphasized that Hungary managed to avoid the risk of using frozen Russian assets. He once again stressed that the confiscation of these funds would be tantamount to declaring war. The Prime Minister also added that if such a decision were made, Hungary would immediately withdraw its foreign exchange reserves from Western Europe to prevent their potential confiscation in the future.

Against the backdrop of serious political statements, Orbán did not miss the opportunity to joke about the atmosphere in Brussels, noting that "everything that happens here is bad for us, otherwise this place would be good."

Orban stated that the reparations loan to Ukraine is "dead." A number of other leaders supported the EU plan18.12.25, 12:37 • 5500 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Union
Brussels
Hungary
Ukraine