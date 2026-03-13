$43.980.1150.930.10
Netanyahu stated that regime change in Iran is not guaranteed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2236 views

The Israeli Prime Minister stated that the Iranian government has been weakened by the war and strikes on facilities. The ultimate fall of the regime depends on internal processes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the war against Iran significantly weakened the country's leadership, but does not guarantee a change of regime. He said this during his first press briefing since the start of the conflict. Netanyahu's words are reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

We are creating optimal conditions for the overthrow of the regime

– stated the Israeli leader.

He noted that Israel continues to strike at Iranian forces' facilities, including Basij units in Tehran. At the same time, he acknowledged that the ultimate fall of power in Iran depends on internal processes.

I cannot say with certainty that the Iranian people will overthrow the regime. Regimes eventually fall from within

– said Netanyahu.

Escalation of the conflict

The Israeli Prime Minister also stated that the war became inevitable after Iran accelerated the development of its nuclear and missile programs and began to hide key facilities underground. According to him, without immediate action, these facilities could become unreachable for strikes.

Against the backdrop of the conflict, hostilities with the "Hezbollah" group also escalated. According to the Israeli side, militants fired more than 200 rockets and drones at Israeli cities, after which Israel struck dozens of targets in Beirut. Netanyahu stated that "Hezbollah" will pay a "heavy price" for its attacks.

Israeli strikes aimed at preventing underground Iranian nuclear projects - Netanyahu12.03.26, 22:58 • 3424 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Skirmishes
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
Tehran
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran