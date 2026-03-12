Israeli strikes aimed at preventing underground Iranian nuclear projects - Netanyahu

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:38 PM • 74 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 11347 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 21012 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 23951 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 16274 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 16168 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 13729 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 22357 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 39398 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 49340 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1m/s
78%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 28484 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectorsMarch 12, 12:32 PM • 36192 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 16518 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 19485 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 10519 views
Publications
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 23951 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 19554 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 16582 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 47013 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 50861 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Ali Khamenei
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Romania
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wife05:23 PM • 6500 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 10574 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 10451 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 28536 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 48045 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Film

Israeli strikes aimed at preventing underground Iranian nuclear projects - Netanyahu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

Israel is carrying out strikes to eliminate Iran's nuclear programs and change the regime in the country. Netanyahu maintains daily contact with Trump regarding the conflict.

Israeli strikes aimed at preventing underground Iranian nuclear projects - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israeli strikes on Iran are aimed at definitively ending its nuclear projects, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

In his first press conference since the start of the war with Iran, the Israeli Prime Minister stated that Iran is no longer what it once was, after almost two weeks of nearly continuous strikes by both Israeli and American forces.

According to Netanyahu, Israel seeks to prevent Iran from moving its nuclear and ballistic projects underground, while some Israeli strikes have killed leading Iranian nuclear scientists.

Israeli military says it struck Iranian intelligence ministry command center11.03.26, 20:41 • 5356 views

He reiterated calls for the Iranian people to take to the streets, as Israel seeks to create conditions for regime change in the country.

Netanyahu also stated that "Hezbollah" will pay a heavy price for its aggression against Israel.

He added that he had been speaking "openly" with US President Donald Trump almost daily since the conflict began.

Hezbollah fired over a hundred rockets at northern Israel and attacked Haifa with drones11.03.26, 23:59 • 8438 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Israel
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran