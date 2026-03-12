Israeli strikes aimed at preventing underground Iranian nuclear projects - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israeli strikes on Iran are aimed at definitively ending its nuclear projects, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

In his first press conference since the start of the war with Iran, the Israeli Prime Minister stated that Iran is no longer what it once was, after almost two weeks of nearly continuous strikes by both Israeli and American forces.

According to Netanyahu, Israel seeks to prevent Iran from moving its nuclear and ballistic projects underground, while some Israeli strikes have killed leading Iranian nuclear scientists.

He reiterated calls for the Iranian people to take to the streets, as Israel seeks to create conditions for regime change in the country.

Netanyahu also stated that "Hezbollah" will pay a heavy price for its aggression against Israel.

He added that he had been speaking "openly" with US President Donald Trump almost daily since the conflict began.

