Israeli military says it struck Iranian intelligence ministry command center

The Israeli military announced a strike on a command center belonging to Iran's Ministry of Intelligence during a series of strikes in Tehran and other cities across the country, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

The military stated that the Iranian ministry is the government's "central body" for monitoring citizens' activities and that its employees provide intelligence that has aided in the brutal suppression of protests in Iran for many years.

The Israeli military also struck facilities belonging to the Air Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as command centers and military bases belonging to the influential Basij paramilitary forces.

Additionally

According to Iranian state media reports, several security personnel were killed on Wednesday in drone attacks on checkpoints across the capital.

The Fars news agency reported that a number of "security defenders" and members of the Basij paramilitary forces were killed in what it called terrorist drone strikes at several locations in Tehran.

The report stated that the drones were launched by the "Zionist regime" – a term Iranian officials commonly use to refer to Israel.

According to the report, security personnel were at checkpoints when the strikes occurred. No immediate details were provided regarding the number of casualties or the specific locations targeted by the strikes.

Iranian authorities have not yet released a broader official statement confirming the extent of the attacks.