Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Israeli military says it struck Iranian intelligence ministry command center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2492 views

The IDF struck targets of the Ministry of Intelligence, IRGC bases, and Basij paramilitary forces. The attacked centers were responsible for suppressing protests.

The Israeli military announced a strike on a command center belonging to Iran's Ministry of Intelligence during a series of strikes in Tehran and other cities across the country, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

The military stated that the Iranian ministry is the government's "central body" for monitoring citizens' activities and that its employees provide intelligence that has aided in the brutal suppression of protests in Iran for many years.

The Israeli military also struck facilities belonging to the Air Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as command centers and military bases belonging to the influential Basij paramilitary forces.

Trump administration for the first time urged Israel to refrain from striking Iran's oil infrastructure - media

Additionally

According to Iranian state media reports, several security personnel were killed on Wednesday in drone attacks on checkpoints across the capital.

The Fars news agency reported that a number of "security defenders" and members of the Basij paramilitary forces were killed in what it called terrorist drone strikes at several locations in Tehran.

The report stated that the drones were launched by the "Zionist regime" – a term Iranian officials commonly use to refer to Israel.

According to the report, security personnel were at checkpoints when the strikes occurred. No immediate details were provided regarding the number of casualties or the specific locations targeted by the strikes.

Iranian authorities have not yet released a broader official statement confirming the extent of the attacks.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Tehran
Iran